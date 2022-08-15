Submit Release
News Search

There were 788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,698 in the last 365 days.

Job Announcement - Limited Term Judicial Referee

Salary: $121,776.00 Annually
Location: Minot, ND
Job Type: Full-Time/Regular/2 Year Position
Department: Unit 4 - Administration
Job Number: 2022-U4-MIN-55-JR
Closing: 9/5/2022 11:59 PM Central

This is a full-time, benefited position for a term of two years with the potential to extend to December 31, 2028.  Interested applicants must submit a cover letter, resume, three professional references and writing sample.

The North Dakota Court System offers employment opportunities that provide a rewarding career in public service working together to deliver justice. The Court System offers an excellent benefits package including employer-paid family health insurance premiums, retirement contributions and generous vacation and sick leave accruals.

If you are decisive and have a passion and ability to apply the law to the facts and understand how judicial decisions will affect the individuals appearing before the court, this opportunity may be right for you. 

You just read:

Job Announcement - Limited Term Judicial Referee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.