American Sound & Electronics acquires Sound Ideas
Kentucky Technology leader expands its impact on regional Public and Private StakeholdersLOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Sound & Electronics, Inc. (ASEI) expands its’ impact on Public- and Private-sector technology initiatives in Kentucky by acquiring Louisville-based Sound Ideas.
AMERICAN SOUND, the “Official AV Partner” of the Cincinnati Bengals, has again impacted the region’s AV/IT-Industry by acquiring an elite Louisville engineering group.
SOUND IDEAS, founded in 2012 by University of Louisville Speed School honors Engineer Doug Woosley, has impacted the Louisville business community through strong relationships with Louisville icons Churchill Downs, KFC Yum! Center, and Kentucky Venues, among others.
PATRICK FRIEND, CEO/Owner of American Sound, said, “As we looked to expand into the Louisville market, we knew we needed to build our brand with the same reputation we had earned in Cincinnati. We wanted to ramp up our team quickly and determined the most efficient path to that was through an acquisition. That search quickly lead us to Doug and Sound Ideas. He has built an incredible list of clients over the years and his reputation was second to none. Following our initial meeting with Doug, we were sold that we had found a company culture that mirrored our own”.
DOUG WOOSLEY, Owner of Sound Ideas, added, “The merger with American Sound will greatly increase our ability to deliver next-level, scalable services to our existing [large venue] customers.”
About American Sound & Electronics
ASEI was founded in 1946 and is the region’s largest and fastest-growing innovator of Audio-Visual technologies for collaboration and delivery of critical information.
