WDALAW

Homicide Rate Falls Rapidly in the Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, DN, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For what reason, contrary to social perception, do homicides in the Dominican Republic reflect the lowest rates in all of Latin America? Being the fifth country in the region with the lowest levels of homicides, with rates according to statistical analysis of the World Bank of 9.0 per 100 thousand inhabitants. When the regional average exceeds 21.4 homicides per 100 thousand inhabitants. Criminal Lawyers consulted, agree that the increase in sources of employment and the improvement of the quality of life including health, education, and greater purchasing power are factors that affect the decrease in homicides in the Dominican Republic.

With low rates in Latin America, we have Paraguay at 7.4 per 100 thousand inhabitants, Chile with a rate of 3.6 per 100 thousand inhabitants, Nicaragua at 5.7 per 100 thousand inhabitants, and Uruguay at 8.5 per 100 thousand inhabitants. Although it should be noted that only the Dominican Republic reflects a constant descending line in homicide rates. While in the Region the country affected with the highest rate is Colombia, which by 2021 had the highest homicide rate in 7 years, with 26.8 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants compared to the year 2020 increase of 13% increase and in 2019 an increase of 6%.

Dying on the streets of the Dominican Republic because of a stranger is an almost unlikely event. Francisco Manuel Lazala Puello, the Criminal Lawyer, responded after being asked about this question, that “more than 90% of the cases of violent acts that they have to attend are due to problems of coexistence and people are known to each other, friends, relatives, relatives, co-workers, etc”. This is consistent with the statistics from the Citizen Security Data Analysis Center of the Ministry of the Interior and Police. Various aid programs and crime reduction strategies have given good results in critical areas where they are implemented, as is the case in sectors such as La Fe, Cristo Rey, La Zurza, La Puya de Arroyo Hondo, El Capotillo, Gualey, Villa Consuelo, in which, according to data from the National Police, crimes have decreased in these neighborhoods by more than 11.57%, and homicides fell by 18.18%, falling from 11 to 9 homicides. Violent injuries also show a reduction of 20%, since they fell from 45 to 36 violent injuries. Similarly, robberies have decreased by 11.23%, from 1,335 to 1,185 robberies.

According to the information offered by the Ministry of the Interior and the Dominican Police, in 2019 the deaths linked to robberies and robberies and attempts of this type were 196; 69 were linked to drug trafficking. WDALAW, Dominican criminal lawyers, say that the phenomenon of drug trafficking is not inherent only to the Dominican Republic. Countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Chile have seen their rates of drug-related deaths rise directly or indirectly.

What is remarkable, we can mention, is that the Dominican Republic placed its homicide rate only behind Chile, Peru, Nicaragua, Paraguay, and Uruguay, countries with the lowest rate in the region. Certifying this fact that the measures applied to this phenomenon are giving results and a sustained continuity in the drop in homicides is expected.

