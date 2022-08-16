The United Nations takes on the Future: The Millennium Project Assessed the Best Strategies
UNSG 's report on UN reform Our Common Agenda includes five foresight elements. The Millennium Project released an international strategic assessment of these.
If the five foresight elements in Our Common Agenda are implemented along the lines of The Millennium Project study, it could be the greatest advance for global futures or foresight in history.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Millennium Project, a global participatory think tank with 70 “Nodes” around the world has just released the report: Five UN Foresight Elements of Our Common Agenda: Results of a Real-Time Delphi Study. The five elements are:
— Jerome Glenn, CEO of The Millennium Project.
• UN Futures Lab
• UN Summit on the Future
• UN Envoy for Future Generations
• Periodic UN Strategic Foresight and Global Threats reports
• Re-purposed UN Trusteeship Council as a Multi-Stakeholder Foresight Body
Real-Time Delphi (RTD) questionnaire asked how critical each of the five element was to improving the effectiveness of global foresight; what and who would make this element successful, and what features would make it most effective; and additional strategies to implement the element.
The study was conducted in association with The Millennium Project’s 70 Nodes around the world (groups of individuals and institutions), along with the World Futures Studies Federation, and the Association of Professional Futurists.
The RTD panel of 189 futurists and related international experts from 54 countries overwhelmingly endorsed and will support the five foresight elements of Our Common Agenda, as an integrated and interdependent system: the success of each one affects the success of all the others.
“If the five foresight elements in Our Common Agenda are implemented along the lines of our study, it could be the greatest advance for futures research and foresight in history,” says Jerome C. Glenn, CEO of The Millennium Project.
“…Humanity faces a stark and urgent choice: a breakdown or a breakthrough,” says UN Secretary-General António Guterres.” Our Common Agenda details how the UN can play its part in creating the breakthroughs and preventing the breakdowns.
