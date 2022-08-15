SafeDNS Joins Forces with Synthesize to Automate Billing Reconciliation
SafeDNS®, a DNS-layer cloud-based security solution, now integrates with Gradient’s Synthesize platform.
We want to save our clients time in their day-to-day business, and Gradient is the right solution to accomplish that."CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SafeDNS and Gradient MSP work even better together through their recent integration. Billing reconciliation is now automated for SafeDNS's partners, ensuring that they're getting paid for the services that they're getting charged for – without any revenue slipping through the cracks.
— Alex Biushkin, SafeDNS head of partnership program
“We're pleased to announce our partnership with Gradient. Their automated billing reconciliation solution makes MSPs' operations much more comfortable," said Alex Biushkin, SafeDNS head of partnership program. "We want to save our clients time in their day-to-day business, and Gradient is the right solution to accomplish that."
Gradient is bridging the gap between MSPs and their vendor partners through the automation of invoice reconciliation. With 85 vendors in the program actively working towards an integration, soon MSPs will be able to reconcile all of their vendor services right through to their PSA.
“MSPs have come to enjoy the ease of use in working with SafeDNS,” said Andrea Ayala, Director, Technology Alliances at Gradient MSP. “By integrating with Synthesize, SafeDNS’s partners will benefit from automated billing reconciliation, making it even easier to work with them.”
There are currently eight PSAs supported by this integration: Accelo, Autotask PSA, ConnectWise Manage, HaloPSA, Kaseya BMS, Pulseway, Syncro and Tigerpaw, giving MSPs the freedom to choose.
The SafeDNS team will be going live with Gradient MSP on August 17th at 1:00 PM ET to talk about the integration and partnership between the two companies. Use the link below to register.
About SafeDNS
Founded in 2010, SafeDNS protects networks and employees with cloud-based content and web filtering software for businesses. With a user-friendly reseller panel, API automatization, and zero paperwork to get started, SafeDNS provides game-changing security for MSPs. SafeUTM, a next-generation UTM solution, was released in July. https://www.safedns.com/
About Gradient MSP
Established in 2020, Gradient MSP offers the IT channel ecosystem a business automation and integration platform proven to help MSPs run a smoother, more successful services business by connecting all the solutions they resell and use to their PSA platforms. Founded by technology and business entrepreneur Colin Knox, Gradient MSP is solving for two of the biggest challenges and greatest opportunities facing the industry: everything-as-a-service reconciliation and an open, frictionless IT channel ecosystem. meetgradient.com
About the Synthesize Billing Module (formerly Billable™)
Released in November 2021, Gradient MSP’s Synthesize Billing Module is the easiest way to reconcile billing of your MSP resale stack to your PSA, getting invoices out quicker without anything slipping through the cracks. Forget about numerous browser windows with tabs for days to determine which clients have which services and how much they're using of each. This solution represents a significant step in Gradient’s vision of automating core business processes by connecting the different tools MSPs typically use. Watch how this solution can benefit your business: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QsX7o8b60xE and sign-up today: https://app.usegradient.com/registration
For more information or to set up media interviews, please contact:
Kelly Meyers, VP Marketing
Gradient MSP
Kelly.Meyers@meetgradient.com
+1 403 605 4156
Kelly Meyers
Gradient MSP
+1 403-605-4156
email us here