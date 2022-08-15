Securing Online HACCP Training Site Using EV SSL

eHACCP.org has Upgraded Its SSL to an EV SSL to Enhance Highest Security and User Experience Logging In and Acquiring Any of Its Online HACCP Courses.

HAWKESBURY, ON, CANADA, August 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- eHACCP.org invests in site security to ensure the safest online HACCP training and certification experience.eHACCP.org, a privately held HACCP training, and certification platform and food safety resource company located in Eastern Ontario, specializes in delivering industry-specific HACCP training and certification courses.“We’ve upgraded our SSL to an EV SSL to enhance our users’ experience logging in and acquiring any of our online HACCP courses.” Stated Stephen Sockett, owner/operator of eHACCP.org.“An Extended Validation Certificate (EV) is a certificate conforming to X.509 that proves the legal entity of the owner and is signed by a certificate authority key that can issue EV certificates. EV certificates can be used like any other X.509 certificates, including securing web communications with HTTPS and signing software and documents. Unlike domain-validated and organization-validation certificates, EV certificates can be issued only by a subset of certificate authorities (CAs) and require verification of the requesting entity's legal identity before certificate issuance.” As stated in Wikipedia.EV SSL gives site visitors more information to differentiate real sites from fake ones, which undermines the success of social engineering attacks. After more than a decade of use, there are no known incidents in which a phisher successfully obtained and used an EV SSL certificate.“eHACCP.org has been, for the last ten years or so, the leader in IHA accredited HACCP training and certification due to our excellent content, extremely intuitive interface, and best in class customer service”. Added Elizabeth Liddy, Project Manager at eHACCP.org.“Our courses are extremely user-friendly with excellent HACCP content. We cover multiple industries, including Meat & Poultry, Produce, Seafood, Food processing, Pure Juice, etc. Courses start at $179 and we offer an additional 20% discount when a company enrolls five or more people.” Claimed Mr. Sockett.eHACCP.org develops online Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) training programs and online HACCP courses accredited by the International HACCP Alliance. HACCP certification is required for individuals that create and implement Food Safety Plans and can help employees identify and prevent hazards in their facilities. eHACCP.org courses and content are tested and meet the body of knowledge requirements established by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for HACCP training, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) scheme requirements, the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventive Controls (HARPC) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s Food Safety Enhancement Program.‘The demand for workers properly trained in Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) fully accredited by the International HACCP Alliance is helping drive our growth in North America,” explained Mr. Sockett. “With our courses being offered in multiple languages, our large corporate clients can have the same consistent food safety training throughout their business operations. This is another driver of our growth and as our courses and training are helping individuals further their careers, word has gotten around about our product offerings,” concluded Mr. Sockett. “We are very proud to have reached this milestone but truly see it as the foundation to build upon as we continue to help increase food safety and security while reducing spoilage and waste and while helping improve people’s careers with our training and courses.”For more information or to register for the eHACCP.org training courses in either English or Spanish please visit www.eHACCP.org eHACCP.org offers individual training and has corporate programs for clients with five or more people that need training and certification.About eHACCP.orgeHACCP.org is an online HACCP training and food safety training site for food manufacturers, processors, producers, water bottlers, and anyone working in the food industry. Our partner subject matter experts come from industry and government to ensure that the online training courses meet and exceed the minimum requirements of both regulatory and industry entities.eHACCP.org develops, authors, and supports content in associations with food safety consultants, USDA and FDA inspectors, university outreach and extension coordinators, veterinarians, biochemists, biologists, business owners, and operators, instructional designers, and many other professionals whose goal is to develop and create content that promotes the strongest food safety posture for a lot less money.

