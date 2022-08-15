Pasadena Hair Transplant Opens its Doors and Launches New State-Of-The-Art Website

Dr. Shankar Lakshman of Pasadena Hair Transplant is pleased to announce the clinic's grand opening and launch of a brand-new website for the hair transplant clinic located at 10 Congress St., Suite #360 in Pasadena, CA.

PASADENA, Cali. (PRWEB) August 15, 2022

Earning a stellar reputation for his artistic eye and intricate precision in performing surgical procedures, Dr. Lakshman is a renowned plastic surgeon with dual board certification in plastic and hand surgery and founder of Pasadena Hair Transplant. Pasadena Hair Transplant's advanced hair restoration options include beard transplants, eyebrow transplants, female hair replacement, follicular unit (FUE) extraction/NeoGraft and forehead reduction. For anyone with thinning hair, Pasadena Hair Transplant offers the possibility of achieving the appearance they desire. Whether patients want to restore full eyebrows or lower the hairline, the cutting-edge clinic offers beautiful results with hair restoration procedures. Pasadena Hair Transplant's new website http://www.pasadenahairtransplant.com is easy to navigate and features an appealing design that is tailored to the needs of both male and female patients looking for hair loss solutions with high-resolution photos and informative content. Dr. Lakshman has invested in the latest technology and equipment to perform advanced options in hair restoration, including the NeoGraft® automated FUE system. Pasadena Hair Transplant is the premier choice for those who are frustrated with their thin or patchy hair, eyebrows or beard and want a minimally invasive solution.

"We are looking forward to providing patients with the very best in hair restoration options to help increase self-confidence and overall quality of life," says Dr. Shankar Lakshman.

More About Pasadena Hair Transplant:

The Pasadena Hair Transplant clinic was founded by Dr. Shankar Lakshman, a renowned plastic surgeon with dual board certification in plastic and hand surgery. Hair transplant surgery is one of the most effective options for restoring thicker, fuller hair for the scalp, eyebrows or beard. At Pasadena Hair Transplant, they offer the effective NeoGraft follicular unit extraction (FUE) method, which offers a high success rate for hair follicle transplant without incisions, stitches or linear scars. The automated system is faster and more effective than manual FUE hair transplants, using a pneumatic device that preserves the follicle during harvesting and transplanting. Both men and women can enjoy thicker hair with the hair restoration procedures offered at this top medical center. For more information on services offered at Pasadena Hair Transplant or to schedule a consultation, please visit http://www.pasadenahairtransplant.com or call 626-683-9080.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/pasadena_hair_transplant_opens_its_doors_and_launches_new_state_of_the_art_website/prweb18844488.htm