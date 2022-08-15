Vegas Movie Awards becomes the 5th best reviewed Film Festival worldwide by helping filmmakers thrive during a pandemic

While hundreds of landmark festivals were cancelled, Vegas Movie Awards™ was able to make the talents of thousands of filmmakers from around the world flourish.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the Covid outbreak in early 2020, where hundreds of well-established international film festivals such as Sundance and SXSW were canceled or put on hold indefinitely, the careers and creativity of millions of artists around the world came to an abrupt halt. No longer able to produce or promote their hard work, the mental health of filmmakers and screenwriters was severely tested, putting the future of the entire indie film industry at serious risk."Physical festivals were no longer able to accommodate the wave of filmmakers who needed to have their projects internationally recognized," says Sergio Barbasso, founder and Festival Director at the VMAs."We started small and grew exponentially because we took a different approach: while all the other festival organizers were thinking about the fate of their festival, we were thinking about what filmmakers needed. By empathizing with their situation, trying to elevate them from their survival state, and make them dream big."Although they too were forced to cancel their grand event ceremony in Downtown Las Vegas, the Vegas Movie Awards™ have been able more than any other to listen to the needs of their filmmakers, adapt, and create more and more opportunities for their alumni to thrive at a truly tough time in their careers and lives."The challenge for me and my organization," Sergio continues, "was to transport the prestigious experience of an international film festival to the virtual. Making our talents feel like absolute stars through our social channels and websites, whether they were seasoned artists or first-time filmmakers and screenwriters."In just three years since its inception, Vegas Movie Awards™ has become one of the world's highest-rated and most sought-after film festivals, consistently ranking in the TOP 5 best-reviewed festivals on FilmFreeway, the #1 submission platform in the world, out of more than 12,000 festivals worldwide.VMA has so far welcomed and awarded Academy Award, Golden Globes, and BAFTA-winning directors and actors, such as Olivia Colman, Marisa Tomei, William Baldwin, Gerard Depardieu, Tom Hanks, Helena Bonham-Carter, Will Ferrell, Ron Perlman, Vinnie Jones, and Malcolm McDowell, to name a few.The mission that Mr. Barbasso and his Team pursue tirelessly and proudly is to make the cynical indie film industry a better place for the absolute stars, the filmmakers. Not only by judging their work professionally and giving them a prestigious showcase through which to show the world their worth but by educating VMA alumni through groundbreaking books and guides on how to have a better chance of success in the film festival circuit.Submissions for the Vegas Movie Awards™ are now open and received from all over the world at www.filmfreeway.com/vegasmovieawards For more information visit www.vegasmovieawards.com