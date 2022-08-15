Tecta America Commercial Roofing Acquires Mahaney Group

The national leader in commercial roofing acquires a leading group of companies performing commercial roofing, sheet metal and other construction services based in Wichita, KS.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (PRWEB) August 15, 2022

Tecta America, the national leader in commercial roofing, announces the acquisition of Mahaney Group based in Wichita, KS

Mahaney Group (formerly Mahaney Roofing) has served the greater Wichita, KS metro area since 1888. Over the last 10 years, under the leadership of Mark Bolt and team, the Company has expanded into wall panels and structural steel erection. They perform commercial new roofing and reroofing, commercial sheet metal and other construction services for general contractors, property owners and property managers. Mahaney prides themselves on serving their customers in a safe and timely manner.

"We are excited to welcome Mahaney Group to our family of companies. Mark Bolt and the rest of the Mahaney team share in our belief that working safely, focusing on your people and providing the best possible service to your customers allows for continued, long term partnership and success," said Dave Reginelli, Tecta's President & CEO.

Mark Bolt will continue in his current role as President, along with the rest of his management team and workforce. The operation will be known as Mahaney, a Tecta America Company, LLC.

"We look forward to continue providing roofing, sheet metal and other construction services in the safe and high quality manner that Mahaney Group has become known for. We are excited to have Tecta's support and resources as we continue to serve our customer base for many years to come. I am extremely proud of Morgan Cabral, April Lyerla, Dane Estok, Kyle Harryman, Josh Sherwood, Belle Stewart and the rest of the Mahaney team for what we have been able to accomplish together," said Mark Bolt, President of Mahaney Group.

Tecta America Corporation has grown to over 90 locations nationwide and is the largest roofing contractor in the United States, with an impeccable quality and safety reputation. Tecta is an approved applicator of all major manufacturers.

http://www.tectaamerica.com/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/tecta_america_commercial_roofing_acquires_mahaney_group/prweb18840259.htm