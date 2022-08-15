Vector Named 2022 Top Food Chain Technology by Food Chain Digest

Leading logistics technology provider receives recognition for helping food shippers nationwide digitize manual processes, resulting in strengthened workflows and greater efficiencies

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector , an industry-leading technology solution for improving digital workflows, collaboration and transparency in the supply chain, today announces it has been recognized as a 2022 "Top Food Chain Technology" by Food Chain Digest, the official magazine of Food Shippers of America (FSA). FSA brings together a community of supply chain and logistics professionals from the food and beverage industry and their suppliers in order to facilitate education and networking opportunities and enable supply chain efficiency improvements.

The Top Food Chain Technology program recognizes standout technologies in food transportation, logistics, distribution and supply chain management, according to Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Food Chain Digest.

"Technology has become the backbone of the food supply chain," Everett said. "Technology platforms, applications and innovators have emerged in the food and beverage market to help bring more efficiency, productivity and transparency to the food chain. This recognition program highlights leaders like Vector that are readily available to food shippers in helping them to accomplish their business goals."

Vector worked with industry leaders such as Perdue Farms, Coca-Cola and Conagra, to digitize their processes at their yards, giving them advanced visibility to the driver prior to arrival and the bill of lading. It has allowed dock coordinators to efficiently allocate dock and yard space, and it has dramatically cut down dwell times for drivers.

These companies wanted to digitize their human-powered process and paper trail to combat COVID-19, boost efficiencies and allow drivers and office employees to remain operational. Vector has helped create more visibility at warehouses across supply chain partners by moving information from paper to a digital platform. By collaborating with Vector to digitize logistics systems, these companies grew employee satisfaction, addressed labor shortages, saved money and improved their overall supply chain.

"Our goal is to enable greater collaboration across the supply chain to help all parties overcome the daily challenges they face," said Will Chu, CEO and co-founder at Vector. "This award is a testament to our team's hard work of transitioning traditionally manual processes to more efficient digital operations. Our work across the supply chain has proven to speed up operations and enables a seamless experience for all parties involved in the transportation of goods."

Vector's end-to-end solution also helped these companies digitally capture all workflows to facilitate contactless pickups and deliveries for drivers. The technology enables drivers to skip the line at facilities by allowing them to take pictures of their paperwork, tag their freight with a geographic tag with a phone and get back on the road. With this, they can receive and send digitized bills of lading and delivery documentation in the truck using text messaging (SMS), mobile web or a native app. The system allows drivers to get back on the road as quickly as possible by avoiding lines in the shipping office or at the guard shack.

The award was determined in a two-step process. First, nominations were made by supply chain professionals and reviewed by the staff of Food Chain Digest. Requirements of all candidates were that they are a pure technology provider or offer a solution that is a stand-alone product outside of tradition third-party logistics offerings. Candidates must have a minimum annual gross global sales of U.S. $5 million. Nominations also highlighted a recent example in the last 12-18 months of how the solution helped a food shipper accomplish a critical business goal.

A second step in the process is that more than 1,500 supply chain, transportation and logistics professionals in the food industry voted for the nominated companies that had the strongest reputation and value in the food chain technology segment. Companies earning an adequate volume of votes are validated through this process, and then named to the list which is published by Food Chain Digest.

About Vector

Vector is a leading provider of real-time fleet mobility solutions, offering mobile document capture, rendition billing and seamless integrations to TMS and dispatch systems. Vector automates driver and back-office processes to improve cash flow. For more information visit: www.withvector.com