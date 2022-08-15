iDonate Releases 2.0 Version of Digital Fundraising Platform

Advanced digital fundraising solution that enables donor-first optimization for enterprise nonprofits to reach more, convert more, and retain more of today's donors.

iDonate, the fastest growing digital fundraising solution for nonprofits, today announced iDonate 2.0, a completely revamped and refreshed upgrade of its SaaS online giving platform. The newly updated 2.0 solution provides an upgraded management environment that streamlines launching multi-channel fundraising campaigns, a template library of best practice forms and landing pages that improve conversion rates, an Integration Exchange for data connection (from CRM, marketing automation, and data intelligence systems), and a suite of new ‘Donor-First Optimizers' that provide advanced capabilities to guarantee 2x fundraising growth rates in digital giving.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005467/en/

iDonate 2.0 solves a growing problem in the nonprofit community where organizations struggle to accelerate their digital transformation and grow new sources of revenue. A key roadblock that many nonprofits face is an ability to attract and retain new donors when they are stuck using systems that only support traditional fundraising techniques and static campaign-driven asks. With digital fundraising expected to grow in the next five years at rates similar to e-commerce (from 12-25% of an overall $450 billion in giving), nonprofit leaders are actively seeking new platforms that open up digital donation channels to web-savvy, socially connected donors who give at the point of inspiration. iDonate 2.0 is designed from the ground up to serve this need.

The new platform introduces a set of capabilities that improve overall donor acquisition, conversion, and retention rates through a patented set of built-in optimization techniques. Developed in conjunction with recognized industry leader in the digital-first fundraising space, NextAfter, iDonate 2.0 includes advanced capabilities such as point-and-click A/B testing, landing page optimization, automated recurring gift prompts and more, all integrated into the platform seamlessly to ensure fundraisers' asks are presented clearly, personalized to donor preferences, and optimized for conversion.

"Since COVID started and the digital transformation wave began in the nonprofit industry, we've listened very closely to what our customers were saying about the frustrations of declining connectivity to today's donors," said Ray Gary, CEO of iDonate. "Even though our customers on average were experiencing 30%+ growth rates in digital giving, we wanted to take those rates higher, in fact 2x higher. With the launch of iDonate 2.0, we are bringing to market the digital fundraising system they've been asking for, one that is simple to deploy, adaptable to managing any style of fundraising, optimized so today's donors can give dynamically to campaigns they care about it, and open and extensible to embrace integrations with all the new systems that are being brought into the digital infrastructure."

iDonate 2.0 is offered through three unique packages:

Core – includes the full platform with a full suite of digital giving apps for web, mobile, text-to-give, events, peer-to-peer, and noncash fundraising along with the digital amplification coaching services that deploy best practice growth strategies. The platform includes a robust analytics dashboard and automated accounting reconciliation to further simplify administration. The updated multi-channel platform allows administrators to easily deploy new online giving options in less than a day. Professional – includes all the capabilities of the Core platform plus an Optimization Package and Digital Amplification Services powered by NextAfter. The package includes all the Donor-First Optimizers and is centered on an A/B testing system that makes tuning of forms for higher conversion a simple point-and-click exercise. The package also includes a training program that optimizes the entire system for growth. * The Professional version comes with a 2x fundraising growth guarantee that will refund subscription fees if the implementation does not produce growth at two-times the industry average. Distributed – includes all the capabilities of the Professional version built in a distributed architecture that enables parent/child management for organizations that raise money through chapters or sub-orgs. The system operates in a federated environment and also supports centralized administration and management of programs across large fundraising networks. Ministries with mission-based fundraising teams and/or higher-education institutions that raise money for multiple colleges, branch campuses, and athletic programs can now simply deploy a connected network of digital giving solutions from one central platform.

Pricing for each package is based on an annual subscription fee, and variable platform and transaction processing fees based on the volume of giving transactions processed through the system monthly.

iDonate 2.0 is available today as an upgrade for existing customers of iDonate or to new customers seeking a best-in-class digital fundraising solution. The company offers the platform in collaboration with a broad network of partners, service providers, and systems integrators who both enhance and customize an implementation.

As nonprofits face challenges in deploying digital technologies quickly to meet the changing expectations of today's donors, iDonate 2.0 is the first to simplify digital fundraising so nonprofits can raise more. The system is the first of its kind – a modern fundraising platform delivered in one unified system that provides a full scope of solutions to improve donor interactions, as well as execute and measure campaign success and impact.

About iDonate

iDonate is the fastest growing digital fundraising solution for nonprofits and the only offering based on an enterprise-scale, distributed platform designed for high-volume donation processing. Today, we are catalyzing digital fundraising growth initiatives at more than 1,100 organizations: including some of the Nation's best-known higher education institutions, health care nonprofits, churches, ministries, and social support organizations. We make a difference by enabling these organizations to connect better to today's donor through giving experiences that are easy to deploy and optimized for conversion.

Launched in 2012, iDonate Inc. is a Dallas-based company whose mission is to transform charitable giving by changing the way the world thinks – and more importantly, acts – around charitable giving. iDonate employees have a deep passion for amplifying the good that is generated each day by helping nonprofit fundraisers to easily deploy modern solutions through advanced technology. For more information, please visit www.iDonate.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005467/en/