Submit Release
News Search

There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,658 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Line of Pacifiers and Teething Rings (CNC-725)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more enjoyable pacifier and teething ring option to soothe and distract fussy babies," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., "so I invented the YUMMIE GUMMIES. My design enables a baby to safely enjoy different flavors at an earlier age."

The invention provides an improved line of pacifiers and teething rings for babies. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional or neutral-flavored pacifiers and teethers. As a result, it could make sucking or chewing on a pacifier/teething ring more enjoyable and it could help to soothe a baby. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies and toddlers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-725, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-line-of-pacifiers-and-teething-rings-cnc-725-301604790.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Line of Pacifiers and Teething Rings (CNC-725)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.