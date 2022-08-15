Read more about Carr: Gwinnett County Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Trafficking a 14-Year-Old Victim

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Devonta Alexander Williams has pleaded guilty to two counts of human trafficking in a case involving a 14-year-old female victim. A Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge accepted the plea on Aug. 12, 2022, and sentenced the defendant to 25 years, including 15 years to be served in prison. Williams will also be listed on the sex offender registry.

“Thanks to the collaborative efforts of our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and the GBI, another trafficker is off the streets and will spend years behind bars for selling a 14-year-old for sex,” said Carr. “This conviction and prison sentence is just the latest in our fight to end human trafficking in Georgia and protect our most vulnerable, and our work continues each day. We want to send a strong message to those involved in this horrific industry in our state – you will be stopped and held responsible for your criminal acts.”

With this latest conviction, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has obtained two guilty pleas and two 25-year-sentences in less than a month.

“Child sex trafficking is one of the lowest forms of exploitation,” said Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Assistant Director John Melvin. “This guilty plea represents the diligent work of the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, along with the strong prosecutorial team at the Georgia Attorney General’s Office. Our agency remains committed to working with the AG’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit to hold these criminals accountable.”

Case Summary

Devonta Alexander Williams sexually trafficked a 14-year-old female victim out of a hotel in Gwinnett County in May 2018.

An investigation by the GBI revealed that Williams advertised the underage victim for sex on escort websites and kept the monetary proceeds from the sexual transactions. Electronic evidence was collected and corroborated much of the victim’s statements.

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit indicted Williams in February 2020.

Williams pleaded guilty to two counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46(c), as charged in the indictment, for the following acts:

For knowingly transporting a person under the age of 18 years for the purpose of sexual servitude; and

For knowingly harboring a person under the age of 18 years at Guest Inn for the purpose of sexual servitude.

The case occurred in 2018, at which time this Human Trafficking charge carried a maximum sentence of 20 years. Pursuant to subsequent legislation, cases which occurred after July 1, 2019, will now be subject to a maximum punishment of life in prison.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Whitney Reeves of the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and investigated by Special Agent Haylee Peacock of the GBI.

About the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the help of Governor Brian Kemp, Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

In 2021, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit initiated 25 cases, arrested nine individuals, investigated and prosecuted 51 defendants, and rescued and assisted 107 victims.

During the 2022 legislative session, Carr secured additional resources to expand the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and rescue even more victims.