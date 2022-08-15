Actions CEOs Can Take to Create Great Value Even with Economic Storm Clouds on the Horizon

Your CEO Check Up Your CEO Resource Guide portfolio Chuck Bolton

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, August 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many CEOs are shifting their tone as signs emerge the economy is worsening. Last week, JP Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon told clients there were “storm clouds “on the horizon and predicted the chance of a recession to be between 40 – 60% in 2023. CEOs at BestBuy, Peloton, Walmart and Ford have reported layoffs recently, pointing to a four-decade high inflation rate, rising oil prices, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, changing federal monetary policies and other concerns.Other CEOs see things differently as unemployment is at a 50-year low, demand remains strong, pipelines are active, supply chains continue to ease, and overall costs are moderating.Which CEO group is right? Is a recession around the corner or are we just in choppy economic waters that will soon smooth out?Smart CEOs can take advantage of the macro-fear environment by controlling what they can, rather than worry about things outside of their control. Excessive worry creates a self-fulfilling prophecy.How about you? Are you controlling what you can? Your mindsets, thoughts, words and actions?Great CEOs think, speak, and act differently. Your job as CEO is to create value for your stakeholders. As the biggest value creator at your company, what you control accounts for up to 45% of company performance. When conditions become more volatile, your leadership becomes even more important. There are three ways to create value: 1. Grow the company; 2. Run the business better; 3. Reduce costs. Fear-based CEOs opt for reducing costs as their default. That’s the easy choice.Even when it’s tough to grow the company, you can always run the company better. Where do you start? By taking a close look at yourself. What are the mindsets and beliefs you operate by and the actions you take in running your business? How do those stack up with the CEOs of companies that deliver exceptional financial performance? What can you learn and deploy at your firm?Every CEO has six key responsibilities they must embrace. Exceptional CEOs think and act differently when carrying out their responsibilities. They take different actions and deploy practices that create great value. Does that describe you?Chuck Bolton, CEO Coach and founder of The Bolton Group LLC developed Your CEO Check Up and Your CEO Resource Guide . He asks, “Are you winning or losing? If you aren’t getting better, you are getting worse. Every CEO has blind spots. What’s the risk if you don’t perform to your full potential? What price will you pay?Finally, we have a self-assessment tool that measures your performance on these areas. It’s called Your CEO Check Up. It takes about 10 minutes to complete on-line, it is confidential, you get your results instantly, and best of all, it’s free.With results in hand, you’ll then focus on how to create the value you must. Your CEO Resource Guide is full of valuable insights on the practices and actions to deploy to create greater value as you carry out your six key responsibilities. Its downloadable and it is free, too. Inside you’ll find Your CEO Cheat Sheet for Capturing Massive Value, with fifty-seven insights to make you and your company better. When you get better as the CEO, everyone around you gets better.”Go to YourCEOCheckUp.com, take the self- assessment and get your results. Then, go to YourCEOResourceGuide.com to discover what you can do to raise your game and put yourself on the path of becoming the exceptional, value-creating CEO you are meant to be – even with economic storm clouds on the horizon.Chuck BoltonThe Bolton Group LLCinfo@theboltongroup.com612.229.1020

