Intrepid Networks Announces a Contract with Patrick Space Force Base to expand Security Forces Capabilities
Intrepid Networks Announces a Contract with Patrick Space Force Base
During testing at DoD bases and installations, Intrepid Response consistently demonstrates substantial improvement in speed, accuracy, and safety of dispatch.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrepid Networks, an industry leader in public safety software solutions, is pleased to announce that the 45th Contracting Squadron at Patrick Space Force Base has awarded the company with a contract for its Intrepid Response mobile situational awareness platform. The platform fulfills Space Launch Delta (45) - Patrick SFB’s need for a common operating picture with advanced mobile capability that enables communication, collaboration, and coordination with real-time access to critical information for tactical teams that operate within and outside of the Security Forces Control centers.
— Dr. Annita Nerses, Vice President
Intrepid Networks was awarded a contract for Intrepid Response immediately following a presentation during Space Launch Delta 45’s Pitch Day held on 29 June, 2022. Preceding this award, Intrepid Networks was awarded a Direct-to-Phase II SBIR contract, sponsored by the 412th Security Forces Squadron at Edwards AFB to implement scalability and other enhancements tailored to the needs of Base/Installation Security and Defense. Furthermore, in August of 2020 Intrepid Response was selected as one of sixteen technologies that improves base technology and security in the Base Security and Defense Operations topic of the USAF AFWERX FY20 USAF Base of the Future Challenge. In August 2021, Intrepid Response was once again selected as a critical solution in the DoD AFWERX “Installation Flightline Security” Challenge.
Intrepid Response offers unparalleled, easy-to-use, affordable situational awareness capabilities over a common operating picture that connects personnel, sensors, assets, and decision-makers on one platform, to provide a rapid coordinated response to any incident. In addition to the platform's capabilities, its user-friendly application interface and ease of integration with other systems will be beneficial to Patrick Space Force Base.
“It is a privilege to support the Security Forces at Patrick Space Force Base with our Intrepid Response mobile platform that focuses on the needs of patrol, dispatch, and control center personnel for a common operating picture during incident management and day-to-day operations,” said Dr. Annita Nerses, Vice President / General Manager of Intrepid Networks Defense & Intelligence Programs. “During testing at DoD bases and installations, Intrepid Response consistently demonstrates substantial improvement in speed, accuracy, and safety of dispatch.”
The Intrepid Response platform features live mapping, emergency callout, team mobilization, secure digital media exchange, Push-to-Talk integration, and automated task management. Deploying this solution will drastically reduce response times, minimize excessive radio traffic, and enhance operational efficiency, cohesion, and safety.
About Intrepid Networks
Our mission is to provide critical operational support to government and commercial organizations to instantaneously communicate, collaborate, and coordinate. We offer standard products for mission and business-critical operations and custom development for government agencies, including unique software applications, embedded firmware design, and low-cost communication hardware.
Bruce Dowlen
Intrepid Networks
+1 407-205-2721
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn