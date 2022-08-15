New Business to Recycle Chemicals for Use in Public Schools
Businessman Sayed Quraishi also starting podcast to provide information about chemical wasteNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sayed Quraishi, a businessman and student who specializes in the management of chemical waste, has launched ChemClean, which will recycle chemicals for use in science classes in public schools.
For example, sodium hydroxide can be filtered and recycled and sent to schools for lab courses, said Quraishi, who is a materials engineer studying at the University of Illinois.
According to Quraishi, most chemicals would be best suited for high school and other higher-level science, technology engineering and math education courses. He plans to start his initiative with inner-city public school districts around the country.
“My goal is that students begin asking themselves how the world works and how many chemicals are implemented,” Quraishi said. “My hope is that I can encourage the repurposing of chemicals instead of having them be thrown into waste that could potentially cause short- or long-term harm to the Earth.”
Quraishi has also started a podcast for his chemical waste company at https://m.soundcloud.com/sayed-quraishi-697069649/tips-to-manage-your-chemical-waste-disposal-sayed-quraishi.
On the podcast, Quraishi will provide information about chemical waste, including polluted solids, liquids and gases, and how many common chemicals can be repurposed.
“It’s important to dispose of chemicals properly because of the hazards to the environment and our day-to-day life. Not so long ago, hairspray almost completely damaged the ozone layer and Teflon pans have made it impossible to drink rainwater after the 20th century. As we continue to innovate and come up with new products, we need to plan on how to properly dispose of them and figure out what pros and cons they may cause to human life and the Earth,” Quraishi said.
Among the topics and chemicals that Quraishi will address on his podcast are Bisphenol A, a common chemical found in plastics and polymers. Bisphenol A is difficult to repurpose to the general public, but the plastic waste can be filtered and recycled for use by plastic companies.
Quraishi will also explore cotinine, a common alkaloid found in tobacco that metabolizes
nicotine. This chemical can be filtered out from the waste and used in studies on examining how it can help those with severe mental illnesses, such as PTSD or schizophrenia.
Lidocaine is also found in waste and used in medicines for arrhythmia, an irregular heartbeat, and numbs the skin. Quraishi will discuss on his podcast how this substance can be filtered out and repurposed for medical purposes.
Another chemical that Quraishi will explore is camphor powder, a substance that is commonly found in waste that comes from cough or skin irritation suppressants, such as VapoRub or Icy Hot. Quraishi said this commonly found substance can be repurposed to produce skin or cough irritation relief.
Sodium hydroxide is a very popular chemical found in waste and Quraishi will discuss how it can be used as the base lye for soap that creates bubbling.
“I hope listeners will realize that my podcast hopes to educate them on how different chemicals can be repurposed for bettering the Earth but also provide them with new financial opportunities,” Quraishi said.
