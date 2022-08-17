Cable Matters Unveils Line of Designed for Surface USB-C® Accessories
Cable Matters
Cable Matters’ Designed for Surface accessories are certified for Surface compatibility through a partnership with Microsoft.
Cable Matters’ Designed for Surface accessories leverage the full technical capabilities of each USB-C Surface device, enhance and expand the capabilities of Microsoft Surface devices.”SOUTHBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cable Matters®, an industry-leading connectivity solutions supplier, today launched two USB4® cables in its new Designed for Surface product line. This milestone represents a partnership between Cable Matters and Microsoft to expand the connectivity capabilities of USB-C®-based Microsoft Surface devices.
— Jeff Jiang, President and CEO of Cable Matters Inc.
The Cable Matters USB4® 20Gbps Cable and USB4® 40Gbps Cable Designed for Surface are now available on the Cable Matters web store. These cables bring the latest USB4 connectivity to a wide range of Surface products. USB4 offers a simplified speed nomenclature, performance guarantees, and compatibility with Thunderbolt™ 3 and Thunderbolt™ 4 standards.
Additional products are planned, including a USB-C® to USB-A adapter, USB-C to micro-B cable, 2.5G Ethernet network adapter, USB-C to UHD video cable supporting the 8K resolution as specified in HDMI® 2.1, USB-C to DisplayPort™ 1.4 cable, USB-C to DVI video adapter, and a USB4 multiport hub. These products will launch later in 2022.
Each entry in the Designed for Surface product line is carefully created, tested, and certified for compatibility with all USB-C Surface devices. Cable Matters works closely with Microsoft to design and test each product to match Surface performance demands.
“Cable Matters’ Designed for Surface accessories leverage the full technical capabilities of each USB-C Surface device,” said Cable Matters President and CEO Jeff Jiang. “These connectivity products enhance and expand the capabilities of Microsoft Surface devices.”
Cable Matters is a partner in Microsoft’s Designed for Surface program. Microsoft tests and approves each product that carries the Designed for Surface badge for full compatibility with its Surface devices.
We are excited to have Cable Matters on board as a trusted Designed for Surface partner,” says Patrick Mendenall, Director of Designed for Surface. “Their certified products will allow Surface users to connect a variety of monitors and accessories to their devices in a reliable way.”
For more information about Cable Matters’ Designed for the Surface product line, including a full listing of all products, click here.
About Cable Matters
Cable Matters, with headquarters in Southborough, Massachusetts, offers a complete line of cables, adapters, docking stations and networking products for the home, office, and data center. Cable Matters offers first-class quality products, backed by exceptional customer service, at an affordable price. Established in 2009, Cable Matters serves markets in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Australia, and Japan.
Cable Matters® is a registered trademark of Cable Matters Inc. USB4®, USB Type-C® and USB-C® are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum. Thunderbolt™ is a trademark of Intel Corporation. The terms HDMI, HDMI High-Definition Multimedia Interface, and the HDMI logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc. DisplayPort™ and the DisplayPort™ logo are trademarks owned by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA®) in the United States and other countries. ©/TM/® 2022 Microsoft. Microsoft, the Microsoft logo, Microsoft Surface, Surface, and the Microsoft Surface logo are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Sarah White
Cable Matters Inc.
+1 508-460-1560
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn