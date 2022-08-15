Bond Touch, the Startup on a Mission to Humanize Wearable Tech, Introduces BOND TOUCH MORE
Connect up to Four Loved Ones and Send Messages Through TouchMENLO PARK, CA, USA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bond Touch, the pioneer in emotional wearables, has unveiled its newest product, Bond Touch More. The new offering expands the function and reach of the original tech-forward bracelet by connecting up to four wearers, creating an intimate space to connect loved ones in a personalized way. Its enhanced patented haptic technology mimics the sensation of human touch and deepens communication to enhance closeness with those most cherished.
Since its launch in 2017, Bond Touch has sought to use technology as a means to build healthier and happier relationships. Co-founder Kwame Ferreira came up with the idea out of his own desire to find a meaningful way to keep in touch with his partner while busy schedules and work travel kept them apart.
The Bond Touch concept is a bracelet and app that together create a unique, direct and private way for people to communicate. This “emotional wearable” enables users to feel and see on their wrist highly customizable pulsed and illuminated messages, photos, texts and more -- even when miles apart.
Bond Touch currently helps more than 1 million people remain connected with their loved ones. It has played an invaluable role keeping people engaged during pandemic lockdowns when “touch” became taboo and everyone was literally and figuratively distanced.
“We’ve received so much valuable feedback from our community about how the product brings them closer and bridges physical and emotional distance,” said Kwame Ferreira, CEO and co-founder of Bond Touch. “From the moment we launched, we’ve gotten requests from users keen to connect with more of their family and friends. Now, as things open up globally and folks are again traveling, we want to help people to maintain and enhance their closest relationships.”
What makes the new Bond Touch More special?
MULTI-BONDING allows a user to pair with up to three of their nearest and dearest. Whoever is front of mind becomes only a touch away, fostering the sense of an always-available support network.
MULTI-DIMENSIONAL TOUCH helps make the visceral connection of human touch more realistic using advanced patented haptic technology. Taps, swipes, touches, and more convey emotions with loved ones dynamically.
IMPROVED BATTERY TECHNOLOGY via magnetic docking makes charging easy and convenient. Fully charge in up to three hours. A full charge lasts up to four days.
Who was Bond Touch More created for?
Anyone who is separated from loved ones for any reason -- whether at a crowded festival or across a continent: families with students in college; friends separated by school, work, or summer break; elders with concerned relatives; and deployed military members are a few groups that would benefit from this stylish and up-to-the-minute product.
Bond Touch More is swim-proof and can be safely submerged in up to three feet (1 meter) of water for 30 minutes at a time.
Bond Touch More is available now at www.bond-touch.com at the price of USD $89.00 per bracelet. In October, it can also be purchased at the Bond Touch Amazon store, where all Bond Touch products and accessories are available. Bond Touch participates in major affiliate programs including ShareASale. For more information, please go to www.bond-touch.com, or @bondtouch on social media.
