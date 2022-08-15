"The Next Marijuana Millionaire," Hosted and Co-Created by "BigMike" Straumietis, Debuts on the G4+ App Starting Tuesday, August 16

Sixteen entrepreneurs from across the nation face off in the new business reality series competition

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis is a multibillion-dollar industry, and everyone wants in. Host and Co-Creator Michael "BigMike" Straumietis, CEO and Founder of Advanced Nutrients, the most profitable cannabis company in the world, is out to discover the next major player. "The Next Marijuana Millionaire" premieres exclusively on the G4+ app, the go-to social media app for the cannabis industry, starting on Tuesday, August 16.

"After all the hard work that went into creating this show, I'm ecstatic for viewers to have the opportunity to join this journey and watch these incredible competitors pioneering the cannabis industry," says BigMike, Host and Co-Creator of "The Next Marijuana Millionaire" and CEO and Founder of Advanced Nutrients. "The cannabis market has changed drastically since I entered several decades ago, it's an honor to be able to nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs and support the cannabis community that means so much to all of us."

The show follows sixteen entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry as they compete in a series of challenges, testing both their business savvy and their characters. Through intense competitions over the span of nine episodes, the challengers fight to win prizes worth up to $1 million. The winner of the competition will also secure a partnership with BigMike, including an investment.

The episodes will premiere every Tuesday on the G4+ app before 12 p.m. noon PT. The full schedule can be found below:

Tuesday, August 16 , Pilot Episode – Sixteen contestants arrive in Los Angeles in hopes of becoming the Next Marijuana Millionaire.

Pilot Episode – Sixteen contestants arrive in in hopes of becoming the Next Marijuana Millionaire. Tuesday, August 23 , Episode 2 – Contestants venture to the famed Wiltern where they are tasked with creating movie trailer style advertisements for their products.

Episode 2 – Contestants venture to the famed Wiltern where they are tasked with creating movie trailer style advertisements for their products. Tuesday, August 30 , Episode 3 – Contestants' fate lies in the hands of Hollywood tourists who vote for their favorite guide on a THC Bus Tour.

Episode 3 – Contestants' fate lies in the hands of tourists who vote for their favorite guide on a THC Bus Tour. Tuesday, September 6 , Episode 4 – Contestants embark on their first extreme challenge for PTSD awareness month.

Episode 4 – Contestants embark on their first extreme challenge for PTSD awareness month. Tuesday, September 13 , Episode 5 – A series of challenges await the team on the football field.

Episode 5 – A series of challenges await the team on the football field. Tuesday, September 20 , Episode 6 – The contestants hop on a rollercoaster ride, but some can't handle the twists and turns.

Episode 6 – The contestants hop on a rollercoaster ride, but some can't handle the twists and turns. Tuesday, September 27 , Episode 7 – The remaining contestants meet with BigMike and his marketing team to review their businesses' branding.

Episode 7 – The remaining contestants meet with BigMike and his marketing team to review their businesses' branding. Tuesday, October 4 , Episode 8 – The competition reaches new heights in an extreme airplane challenge.

Episode 8 – The competition reaches new heights in an extreme airplane challenge. Tuesday, October 11 , Finale Episode – The winner of the Next Marijuana Millionaire is revealed.

BigMike, "the Godfather of Good Cannabis", revolutionized the cannabis industry in 1999 when he founded Advanced Nutrients – the first complete nutrient system designed to unlock the true genetic potential of the plant. Today, Advanced Nutrients has grown to be the leading cannabis fertilizer brand in the world. Throughout his career, BigMike has overseen the cultivation of millions of plants since 1983 and is responsible for introducing 53 innovations that set the universal standard in safe, premium cannabis – making him the perfect partner for G4+

To learn more, please visit https://www.advancednutrients.com

About G4+:

G4+, the go-to social media app, connects brands, influencers and thought-leaders to the general consumer market, newly launched in May of 2022 at the G4 Live and Budtender Awards in Las Vegas. As an extension to the G4 Live annual event, G4+ is a hub for the community that allows members to produce and post user-generated content, enabling users to freely connect based on interests related to Cannabis, music, food, entertainment, content, and events.

G4+ features an integrated calendar, customized user experience, an exclusive NFT Marketplace, and more. The app is the perfect space for dispensaries, serving as the only social media and streaming network that allows dispensaries to post a menu for pickup or delivery and process the payment from the app through our platform's crypto wallet.

The G4+ app is available to download now in the app store. Users can access a basic version of the platform for free, or a premium subscription for $4.99 per month ($49.99 annually).

About Advanced Nutrients:

Advanced Nutrients is widely regarded as one of the world's most influential cannabis brands. Founded in 1999, the company revolutionized cannabis science by developing the first and only complete growing system for cannabis that optimizes all phases of the vegetative and bloom cycles to bring your crops to their true genetic potential. Led by founder and CEO Michael "BigMike" Straumietis, the company employs a large and diverse team of Ph.D. scientists, and was one of the first companies in the world to receive a government-issued license to grow cannabis for research purposes. The result is a broad spectrum of next-generation products that nourishes each phase of your crop's cycle from seed to senescence, unlocking its true genetic potential.

Over the past 23 years, BigMike and his team have introduced 53 innovations to the industry of cannabis cultivation. In fact, if you grow or consume cannabis, you've benefited from something BigMike and Advanced Nutrients have done.

Advanced Nutrients is the No. 1 nutrient brand for growers in 110+ countries, with many Cannabis Cup winners touting the company's products as the go-to feeding regimen for their prize-winning plants.

In addition to using premium ingredients, strict quality controls, and automated safeguards in manufacturing, each product is backed by the company's 100% performance guarantee.

