Innerspace Counseling Returns to In-Person Treatment

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innerspace Counseling is thrilled to announce it has returned to in-person treatment. Their mission of bringing systems-based psychiatric help to children, adolescents, and adults in Old Bridge, New Jersey, can continue by meeting face-to-face with licensed mental health professionals. Their work has been limited to telehealth communications due to the pandemic, but they are excited to resume in-person services and treatments to get people who need more intensive levels of care the help they need. This return to in-person treatment will allow the licensed therapists at Innerspace Counseling to better serve their patients and help the people of Old Bridge and surrounding towns.

Mental health issues have become more prominent in the years since the start of the pandemic. Lockdowns and safety measures have also made accessing certain levels of care challenging. Innerspace Counseling, like many mental health services, has been limited to virtual treatment for a while now. This return to in-person treatment is good news for the people of Old Bridge and surrounding towns including Matawan, East Brunswick, Sayreville, Marlboro, Manalapan, and Freehold. Mental health services are essential to the community, and being able to access mental health treatment in person allows for more extensive treatment options. This will allow the professional counselors at Innerspace Counseling to better serve their patients and get them the treatment and help they need.

Combating mental illness is an important task. Mental health is an essential part of overall health, and ensuring the people of Old Bridge have access to the help that they need helps the entire community. Innerspace Counseling is proud to serve the people of Old Bridge and is eager to get back to in-person treatment. They want to help the people in their community, and they know the best way to do that is to ensure everyone has access to quality mental health services. In-person treatment allows for a more extensive range of services. Innerspace Counseling is happy to help people in any way they can. Learn more about the services offered by Innerspace Counseling at https://www.innerspacecounseling.com/ .

Innerspace Counseling believes in utilizing a systems-based approach to mental health treatment. No individual is an island, and no issues arise in isolation. Their board-certified psychiatrists utilize a comprehensive approach that works with clients, their families, and anyone else in their support system to facilitate long-lasting change and healing. Their wide range of services and treatment options allow them to meet each client's individual needs by creating a treatment plan that is tailored specifically to them. Ongoing treatment is offered to ensure every client's unique needs are met. They treat a wide range of mental health issues and believe in finding the balance between acceptance and facilitating change. They also accept a wide range of different insurance options. They treat children, adolescents, and adults. Reach out at https://www.innerspacecounseling.com/contact-us .

