New Trading Platform Monsoon Launches to the Public

The Platform Debuts First Collection of Trading Cards Featuring Artwork from CMON's Worldwide Best-Selling Game Zombicide

Free Digital Collectibles Celebrate Launch Day, Reward CMON Kickstarter Backers

SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- Monsoon Digital, a new collectible trading platform and content producer of digital collectibles, cards and artwork, has launched its public beta today. The first wave of items featured on the platform are digital trading cards that feature licensed artwork from Zombicide, the flagship tabletop game by CMON Limited, international publisher and designer of board games, tabletop games and graphic novels.

In celebration of the new platform launch, Monsoon is gifting a free, commemorative, digital collectible to anyone who creates an account and makes their first purchase at mon.sn starting today, August 15, 2022. Monsoon is also offering an exclusive free digital collectible to the millions of supporters who have backed CMON Kickstarter campaigns in the past.

"We've seen that there's a need in the market for an easy-to-use digital collectible platform solution—something that feels like you're collecting and trading cards, stickers and other collectibles with your friends, with minimal fees and a fun-to-use marketplace," said Carlos Pajares, Head of Development at Monsoon.

Pajares adds: "Monsoon was built on Flow, one of the most environmentally friendly types of blockchain, and we believe it's an exceptional choice for companies searching for a platform to house their digital collectibles. We're proud to launch the site with our Zombicide line of collectibles, and we have quite a few products lined up for later this year." Launched in 2020, Flow is built to support the next generation of apps, games, and the digital assets that power them.

The platform will allow users to visit a marketplace where they can buy, sell, and trade items from their collections. Certain cards can be fused together to create new ones, milestone achievements are available to be unlocked, and everything a user owns is displayed in their own showcase.

Monsoon has already enjoyed a great deal of support. Earlier this year, the company announced a pre-seed round of funding from Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers. In addition, prior to its public launch today, the platform conducted a beta test with key members of the press in an exclusive first look. The purpose of this preview was to collect any feedback and suggestions from fans, long-time writers about CMON, blockchain journalists, and gaming pros.

Learn more about Monsoon Digital and experience the public beta at mon.sn.

ABOUT MONSOON

Monsoon Digital is a blockchain-focused digital collectible company, founded to create innovative, consumer-friendly solutions for companies in the gaming and collector-based product businesses. Monsoon's products use the environmentally friendly Flow blockchain. For more information, go to mon.sn.

