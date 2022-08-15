Submit Release
News Search

There were 467 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,375 in the last 365 days.

Mako receives Bronze Star

HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, Fla. --  

Maj. Matthew R. Jones, 70th Aerial Port Squadron Commander, was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious achievement at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, August 6.

The Bronze Star Medal, awarded to military members since 1944, is the fourth highest achievable medal. The Bronze Star is given for meritorious or heroic acts during an armed conflict against an enemy of the United States.

The medal was awarded to Jones for his service during a deployment as Flight Commander with the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, Erbil Air Base, Iraq.

From July 19, 2021, to January 22, 2022, Jones and his troops were exposed to imminent danger three times from unmanned aerial vehicles. Under Jones' leadership, 79 military members and civilians across five specialties were safely brought back home.

When Jones received the medal he said that his troops were the main reason for the achievement.

"I think they all were a piece of it, and that's how I look at it," said Jones. "I earned a little piece of the medal, but everyone there made up the whole medal."

During his deployment, Jones also oversaw multiple missions throughout Operation Inherent Resolve, transporting 12,000 passengers and 8,000 tons of cargo on 1,700 airlift missions.

At his ceremony, Jones thanked his fellow Airmen for their support and gave some advice.

"I'd like to say that anytime you have the opportunity to do something for your country and you can, step up and do it, just go out there and do it," said Jones. "This was a great opportunity for me, and I really enjoyed it."

You just read:

Mako receives Bronze Star

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.