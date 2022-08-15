Submit Release
News Search

There were 466 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,375 in the last 365 days.

433rd ASTS trains for readiness

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas --  

Members of the 433rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron performed ground patient movement training Aug. 7, using simulated patients and a C-124 Globemaster II aircraft static display. The exercise was the first for the squadron since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

433rd ASTS technicians coordinated with 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron nurses and incorporated the static display to practice patient movement onto an aircraft; along with practicing patient movement into and out of an ambulatory vehicle.

You just read:

433rd ASTS trains for readiness

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.