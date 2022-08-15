433rd ASTS trains for readiness

Members of the 433rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron performed ground patient movement training Aug. 7, using simulated patients and a C-124 Globemaster II aircraft static display. The exercise was the first for the squadron since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

433rd ASTS technicians coordinated with 433rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron nurses and incorporated the static display to practice patient movement onto an aircraft; along with practicing patient movement into and out of an ambulatory vehicle.