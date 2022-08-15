Submit Release
Statement by the Prime Minister on India’s Independence Day

CANADA, August 15 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on India’s Independence Day:

“Seventy-five years ago today, India gained its independence and became the world’s largest democracy. Today is an occasion to reflect on the tremendous impact India’s people, history, and culture have had around the world since 1947. We join the people of India and Indo-Canadian communities to celebrate this milestone anniversary.

“Canada and India have a strong, longstanding, and vibrant relationship built on shared values like democracy, and deep people-to-people ties, with over 1.4 million people of Indian heritage calling Canada home. Their many important contributions have made, and continue to make, our country stronger, more diverse, and inclusive.

“Today, our two countries work closely together in a range of priority areas, including science and technology, finance, and education. We also share common interests in advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region, fighting climate change, and strengthening global trade. We will continue to strengthen our partnership for the benefit of people in Canada and India.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I extend our best wishes to all those celebrating India’s Independence Day here in Canada and around the world.”

