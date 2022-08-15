Submit Release
News Search

There were 460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,372 in the last 365 days.

Poe on poverty statistics

PHILIPPINES, August 15 - Press Release
August 15, 2022

Poe on poverty statistics:

The rise in the number of poor Filipinos gives a clear signal that much work definitely needs to be done.

Job creation is crucial, including in the agriculture sector, which will not only bring income but also bolster our food production and sufficiency.

With the Public Service Act, we have laid the groundwork for investments that will generate employment to help stem the scarring and lingering effects of the pandemic.

Our people are hardworking and raring to find livelihood for their families. The government must pave the way to make them productive.

Public utility vehicle drivers must be allowed to ply the roads anew as they have waited for too long without income. The commuters need them, especially the millions of students who will return to schools next week.

Moreover, we must be vigilant against wastage and punish those who squander government resources.

If the executive is looking at rightsizing the government, it should start with weeding out the corrupt, whose lifestyle and pension our taxpayers should never be made to pay.

Poverty among our people has been deepened by the pandemic. Social protection programs and services must effectively reach and empower them.

You just read:

Poe on poverty statistics

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.