Minister-Turned-Broker Sold 72-year-old Church Member High-Risk Investments
KlaymanToskes Seeks to Recover Losses for Illiquid Private Placements
GWG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWGHQ)LONGMEADOW, MA, US, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes ("KT") announce the filing of FINRA arbitration claim 22-01787 on behalf of a retiree against Ages Financial Services, Ltd. (“Ages”) and Alan Druckenmiller (“Druckenmiller”). The claim seeks to recover damages sustained through investments in GWG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GWGHQ) L Bonds, GPB Holdings, Priority Income Fund, and Sila Realty Trust.
According to the claim, the retiree whose trusted church minister-turned-broker solicited him to invest in Alternative Investments that were highly speculative, and illiquid. Druckenmiller and his firm recommended that the Claimant invest in GWG L Bonds (“GWG”) and GPB Capital Holdings (“GPB”), misrepresenting the investments as safe, low risk, and providing a stable income. To compound matters, Druckenmiller and his firm also recommended that the Claimant invest in other unsuitable, highly speculative, alternative investments including the Priority Income Fund and Sila Realty Trust.
As a result of KT’s investigation, we believe that there has been systematic misconduct in connection with the sale and recommendation of GWG L Bonds by brokerage firms to their customers. We are investigating the below firms as well as other brokerage firms:
• Ages Financial Services, Ltd.
• Western International Securities
• Emerson Equity, LLC
• National Securities Corporation
• Moloney Securities Co., Inc.
• Centaurus Financial LLC
• International Asset Advisory LLC
• Westpark Capital
• Ni Advisors
Investors that sustained losses are encouraged to contact KlaymanToskes to explore their legal options. Investors will receive a free, no obligation consultation. To arrange a consultation, please contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at 1 (888) 997-9956 or lklayman@klaymantoskes.com.
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered more than $230 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
