The Food Industry is Working to Improve Nutrition Security

Aug 15, 2022

By Krystal Register, MS, RDN, LDN, Senior Director, Health & Well-being, FMI,

Food retailers, product suppliers and manufacturers are working to improve nutrition security with creative solutions and partnerships, making it easier for consumers to access and afford nutritious foods and beverages. Across the country, FMI members are involved in a wide range of programs, including donation of meals to regional food banks, partnerships in local communities, free nutrition education efforts, produce prescription programs and mobile food delivery solutions.

This video spotlights how food industry registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) play a key role in coordinating efforts, both on the front lines with community-based food and nutrition programs, and behind the scenes, advocating for and supporting federal feeding programs such as SNAP and WIC.

Lisa Coleman, MS, RD, LDN, director of Healthy Living at Giant Food, expands on a few specific community efforts that directly impact access and affordability, to include Produce Rx, a produce prescription program, and Curbside Grocery, “a mobile grocery truck that brings fresh fruit, veg, meat, dairy and shelf stable pantry items to low food access food areas.” Giant Food was the recipient of an FMI Community Uplift Award for their work in addressing food insecurity with the Curbside Grocery and Produce Rx programs.

Stephanie K. Goodwin, PhD, MPH, RD, senior manager of government & industry affairs at Danone North America, speaks to Danone’s commitment to bringing health through food to as many people as possible. She states that, “food manufacturers and the grocery store have the unique opportunity to provide not only what consumers need, but there’s an opportunity for us to work together to ensure the right nutrition is available to all Americans.”