Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL

Ashtabula

Ashtabula County Port Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Belmont

Union Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Champaign

Johnson Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Regional Income Tax Agency

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Darke

Village of North Star

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Defiance

Defiance County Airport Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hicksville Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Delaware

City of Powell

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

City of Grove City

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Higher Education

 

11/03/2020 TO 06/01/2021

 

Performance Audit

 

 

 

Office of the Ohio Consumers' Counsel

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2022

 

 

 

State Employment Relations Board of Ohio

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2022

 

 

 

Fulton

Fulton County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Fulton County Health Department

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Gallia

Village of Cheshire

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Geauga

Russell Township Citizens' Park District (511)

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Sycamore Township Joint Economic Development Zone Kenwood - Central Joint Economic Development Zone

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Sycamore Township Joint Economic Development Zone Kenwood - East Joint Economic Development Zone

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Sycamore Township Joint Economic Development Zone Kenwood - Northwest Joint Economic Development Zone

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Sycamore Township Joint Economic Development Zone Kenwood - Southwest Joint Economic Development Zone

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Jefferson

Jefferson County

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Steubenville Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lake

City of Willowick

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lake County General Health District

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Logan

Logan-Union-Champaign Regional Planning Commission

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lorain

City of Lorain

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lorain County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Lorain County Port Authority

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wellington Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Mahoning

Poland Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Meigs

Meigs County Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Miami

Village of Casstown

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Perry

Reading Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Pickaway

Pickaway County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Salt Creek Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Preble

Preble County Park District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Richland

City of Mansfield

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Scioto

Harrison Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Valley Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Washington Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Seneca

Community Improvement Corporation of Fostoria, Ohio

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Summit

Copley Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Summit County Land Reutilization Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Summit/Akron Solid Waste Management Authority

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Twinsburg Community Improvement Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Trumbull

Trumbull County MetroParks

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Atwood Regional Water and Sewer District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Wood

A Renewed Mind

 MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wood County Port Authority

  IPA

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

 

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

