Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Public Affairs
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL
|
Ashtabula
|
Ashtabula County Port Authority
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Belmont
|
Union Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Champaign
|
Johnson Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Cuyahoga
|
Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Regional Income Tax Agency
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Darke
|
Village of North Star
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Defiance
|
Defiance County Airport Authority
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Hicksville Union Cemetery
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Delaware
|
City of Powell
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Franklin
|
City of Grove City
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Ohio Department of Higher Education
|
|
11/03/2020 TO 06/01/2021
|
|
Performance Audit
|
|
|
|
Office of the Ohio Consumers' Counsel
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2022
|
|
|
|
State Employment Relations Board of Ohio
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2022
|
|
|
|
Fulton
|
Fulton County Family and Children First Council
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Fulton County Health Department
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Gallia
|
Village of Cheshire
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Geauga
|
Russell Township Citizens' Park District (511)
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Hamilton
|
Sycamore Township Joint Economic Development Zone Kenwood - Central Joint Economic Development Zone
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Sycamore Township Joint Economic Development Zone Kenwood - East Joint Economic Development Zone
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Sycamore Township Joint Economic Development Zone Kenwood - Northwest Joint Economic Development Zone
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Sycamore Township Joint Economic Development Zone Kenwood - Southwest Joint Economic Development Zone
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Jefferson
|
Jefferson County
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Steubenville Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Lake
|
City of Willowick
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Lake County General Health District
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Logan
|
Logan-Union-Champaign Regional Planning Commission
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Lorain
|
City of Lorain
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Lorain County Land Reutilization Corporation
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Lorain County Port Authority
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Wellington Union Cemetery
|
|
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|
|
|
|
Mahoning
|
Poland Township
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Meigs
|
Meigs County Community Improvement Corporation
|
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Miami
|
Village of Casstown
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Perry
|
Reading Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Pickaway
|
Pickaway County Metropolitan Housing Authority
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Salt Creek Township
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Preble
|
Preble County Park District
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Richland
|
City of Mansfield
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Scioto
|
Harrison Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Valley Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Washington Township
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Seneca
|
Community Improvement Corporation of Fostoria, Ohio
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Summit
|
Copley Community Improvement Corporation
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Summit County Land Reutilization Corporation
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Summit/Akron Solid Waste Management Authority
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Twinsburg Community Improvement Corporation
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Trumbull
|
Trumbull County MetroParks
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Tuscarawas
|
Atwood Regional Water and Sewer District
|
IPA
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
Wood
|
A Renewed Mind
|
MED
|
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|
|
Wood County Port Authority
|
IPA
|
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|
|
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.