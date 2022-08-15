Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

ACFR = ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL REPORT

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

SOC I =SERVICE ORGANIZATION CONTROL

Ashtabula Ashtabula County Port Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Belmont Union Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Champaign Johnson Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Cuyahoga Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Regional Income Tax Agency IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Darke Village of North Star 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Defiance Defiance County Airport Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Hicksville Union Cemetery 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Delaware City of Powell IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Franklin City of Grove City 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Ohio Department of Higher Education 11/03/2020 TO 06/01/2021 Performance Audit Office of the Ohio Consumers' Counsel 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2022 State Employment Relations Board of Ohio 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2022 Fulton Fulton County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Fulton County Health Department 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Gallia Village of Cheshire 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Geauga Russell Township Citizens' Park District (511) 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Hamilton Sycamore Township Joint Economic Development Zone Kenwood - Central Joint Economic Development Zone IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Sycamore Township Joint Economic Development Zone Kenwood - East Joint Economic Development Zone IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Sycamore Township Joint Economic Development Zone Kenwood - Northwest Joint Economic Development Zone IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Sycamore Township Joint Economic Development Zone Kenwood - Southwest Joint Economic Development Zone IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Jefferson Jefferson County 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Steubenville Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Lake City of Willowick 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Lake County General Health District 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Logan Logan-Union-Champaign Regional Planning Commission 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Lorain City of Lorain IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Lorain County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Lorain County Port Authority 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Wellington Union Cemetery 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Mahoning Poland Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Meigs Meigs County Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Miami Village of Casstown 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Perry Reading Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Pickaway Pickaway County Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Salt Creek Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Preble Preble County Park District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Richland City of Mansfield IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Scioto Harrison Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Valley Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Washington Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Seneca Community Improvement Corporation of Fostoria, Ohio 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Summit Copley Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Summit County Land Reutilization Corporation IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Summit/Akron Solid Waste Management Authority IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Twinsburg Community Improvement Corporation IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Trumbull Trumbull County MetroParks 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Tuscarawas Atwood Regional Water and Sewer District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Wood A Renewed Mind MED 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Wood County Port Authority IPA 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

The full reports will be available on the AOS website using Audit Search

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.