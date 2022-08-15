Content Creation Platform Visme Launches New Feature: Wireframes
ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visme, the SaaS startup aiming to be everything a business could ever need when it comes to creating, storing, and sharing engaging visual content in any format, has launched its latest capability: wireframes. Users will now be able to design a variety of fully customizable wireframes, including low-fidelity, annotated, and user flow, right from their Visme editor dashboard. This new feature is especially helpful for marketing teams, regardless of their design experience.
This new feature was born from Visme’s drive to foster an end-to-end utility for its users. From one centralized platform, users can begin with project ideation, move to design and collaboration, and finally to publishing and sharing. This eliminates the need for multiple tools and allows businesses to streamline their tech stacks, improving cost efficiency and productivity across diversified teams.
Users can now fully prototype web pages and apps and visualize them on a medley of different devices including desktops, tablets, and mobile. This feature is available on the Visme whiteboard as well, allowing users to easily visualize projects on a large canvas, with access to convenient features like sticky notes, handwriting tools, reactions, and arrow and flow lines. The wireframe capability extends to marketing materials as well. Projects are exportable in various downloadable formats, or as public or shareable links with the ability for contributors to annotate and comment.
Wireframing is an essential component in visualizing and testing early concepts and ideas and serves as a vital checkpoint between stakeholders. "We wanted businesses to be able to quickly and efficiently create the assets they needed - from mapping through to final design,” said Visme founder and CEO Payman Taei of the new release.
Visme’s interactive capabilities also allow for the creation of an interactive, or high-fidelity wireframe. Users can add interactivity to their prototypes with the use of media and elements such as buttons, hovers, and links.
What sets Visme’s wireframes apart from other similar tools is the ability for customers and businesses to spice up their designs using the thousands of custom-designed shapes, icons, and animations available in Visme’s content library - with no limits on the number of elements used. Users can also upload their own custom graphics and integrate them into their wireframe designs for free.
Visme is an all-in-one visual content creation, collaboration, and sharing platform enjoyed by over 15 million users globally, ranging from individual freelancers to teams at Fortune 500 companies. Affectionately referred to as “the Swiss Army knife of visual communication,” Visme empowers brands large and small to design captivating, interactive projects including presentations, infographics, videos, data visualizations, and more. Visme was founded in 2013 and has over a 98% customer satisfaction rate and a 4.6/5 star rating from Capterra and G2.
