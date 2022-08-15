Brampton, Surrey, Halifax, Regina, Burlington, Newmarket proclaim "Never Give Up Day"
More than 10 cities in Canada proudly join community members in celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th.
We believe that everyone fighting for a better future deserves to be encouraged to never give up.”CANADA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community. Never Give Up day is a global celebration focused on cultivating a mindset of determination.
Here are the cities in Canada and the US that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day:
Canada: Brampton (ON), Surrey (BC), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
USA: Houston (TX), Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Elizabethtown (KY), Wausau (WI), Middletown (OH), Santa Cruz (CA), Wentzville (MO, Hobbs (NM)
Never Give Up is focused on building the culture wherein 'never give up' is encouraged. On Never Give Up Day, we love to celebrate and instill resilience and determination in all the wonderful people around the world. After the craziest year, we are so proud of each and every one who has carried on through these uncertain times- those starting a new chapter in their lives whilst not knowing what is round the corner. People - Never Give Up!“
Never Give Up Day was first observed in 2019. But it wasn’t until 2021 that the city’s mayors agreed to proclaim August 18th as Never Give Up Day, making it a national celebration day.
This day encourages associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities and citizens in general to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising activities.
Watch Video Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iql7cJPJorw
for more information: http://www.nevergiveupday.com
Never Give Up