Phoenix Mayor proclaims August 18th as "Never Give Up Day"
City of Phoenix proudly joins community members in celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th.
Sometimes, you have to embark on a vision that only you can see. ”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community. Never Give Up day is a global celebration focused on cultivating a mindset of determination.
Resilience is the ability to cope with the loss, change, and trauma that have been inevitable parts of life. We all go through difficult times, we all experience disappointment, loss, change, and we all feel sad, anxious, and stressed at various times in our lives. But building a mindset of determination can get through even the darkest days.
“Never give up” is what we’ve been told all our lives, by our parents, by storybooks, by teachers, coaches, mentors and peers. Never Give Up Day is now recognized as a significant day of influence on children; We know from many studies what happens when a person gives up. In a way, Never Give Up Day helps demonstrate the importance and value of never giving up and the impact such a day has on society.
"If inspiration fuels creativity, then recognition fuels confidence. Never Give Up Day demonstrates how every act of recognition counts."
Never Give Up Day encourages associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities and citizens in general to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising activities.
Here are the cities in the US and Canada that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Houston (TX), Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Elizabethtown (KY), Wausau (WI), Middletown (OH), Santa Cruz (CA), Wentzville (MO, Hobbs (NM)
Canada: Brampton (ON), Surrey (BC), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
