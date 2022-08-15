KMX Collaborating with CanmetMINING on Lithium Research
KMX's proprietary technology will optimize the concentration of lithium following the Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process with maximum water recovery.
KMX’s work with the Canadian government will help ensure the coming North American lithium supply chain reshoring build-out is done with the highest environmental considerations.”MISSISSAUGA, CANADA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KMX Technologies is honored to be collaborating with CanmetMINING of Natural Resources Canada (NRCan), through a task-shared agreement, as part of the Federal Research and Development component of the Canadian government’s $47.7 million CAD Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration Program announced under Budget 2021.
As part of the project, KMX will optimize the concentration of lithium following the Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process with maximum water recovery of the highest quality. KMX will use its proprietary membrane distillation technology to achieve this goal. CanmetMINING will employ their expertise in water treatment and assist in integrating this technology in the overall lithium production scheme. The focus of the project will be on enhancing lithium recovery across North America utilizing the most sustainable and economical processes.
KMX is pleased to work with leading Canadian government research organizations and industry participants as part of the project.
The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources of Canada, said, “Critical minerals are an integral part of the clean technology and renewable energy sources that will help us to fight climate change, lower emissions, and build up the low-carbon economy.”
He added, “This is why the collaboration between KMX and CanmetMINING is so promising. Canadian innovation such as this can lead the way in the sustainable production of the lithium we need to achieve a net-zero future.”
KMX CEO, Zachary Sadow said, “KMX’s work with the Canadian government will help ensure the coming North American lithium supply chain reshoring build-out is done with the highest environmental considerations.”
For more on the Canadian government’s Critical Minerals Program, please visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/campaign/critical-minerals-in-canada.html.
About KMX Technologies
KMX Technologies is solving the most critical environmental and energy challenges of the 21st century. Through its proprietary membrane distillation technology, the company sustainably sources critical minerals necessary for next generation supply chains and infrastructure, is advancing wastewater treatment, and is accelerating energy storage with its direct lithium recovery enhancement processes.
About CanmetMINING
CanmetMINING, a science and technology branch of the Lands and Metals sector of Natural Resources Canada, is a world-class leader in the development and deployment of green mining innovation technologies. Much of its research is undertaken in partnership with industry, provincial governments, other federal departments, universities and international agencies.
CanmetMINING’s $47.7 million CAD Critical Minerals RD&D Program was funded through the Federal Budget 2021 to develop domestic critical raw materials value chains, and position Canada as a global supplier of choice for critical mineral products. R&D is focused on 3 key priority research areas: battery minerals, the Mining Value from Waste Program (MVfW), and rare earth elements and other critical minerals.
