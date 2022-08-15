Houston Mayor proclaims August 18th as "Never Give Up Day"
The City of Houston proudly joins community members in celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th
This day is about motivating others, inspiring ourselves, and remembering that even in hard times, we can keep going.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community. Never Give Up day is a global celebration focused on cultivating a mindset of determination.
The global interest that Never Give Up Day generates for its annual celebration on August 18th is phenomenal. The message "Never Give Up' is needed now, more than ever to lift spirits, and gives hope for a brighter tomorrow. The truth is no matter how much you try to plan and prepare for every possible outcome, life will find a way of surprising you.
Never Give Up Day not only commends people who have reached their goals, but also supports those who are still trying to reach their goals. The day is for everyone struggling through life’s trials and using those trials to move forward. On Never Give Up Day we remember how far we've come and everything we've gotten through. We remember all the times we have pushed on even when we felt we couldn't. We never forget all the times we were on the edge of giving up, but we got through another day.
Never Give Up Day was first observed in 2019. But it wasn’t until 2021 that the city’s mayors agreed to proclaim August 18 as Never Give Up Day, making it a national celebration day. This day encourages associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities and citizens in general to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising activities.
Here are the cities in the US and Canada that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Houston (TX), Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Elizabethtown (KY), Wausau (WI), Middletown (OH), Santa Cruz (CA), Wentzville (MO, Hobbs (NM))
Canada: Brampton (ON), Surrey (BC), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
