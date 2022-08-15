Ergo21 Upgrades Its Medical Pillows Category with Wheelchair Cushions, Coccyx Cushions, and Lumbar Cushions
Ergo21 Upgrades Its Medical Pillows Category with Wheelchair Cushions, Coccyx Cushions, and Lumbar Cushions4 PARK NEWPORT, NEWPORT BEACH, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ergo21, the leading name in the industry, is engaged in providing efficient lumbar support cushions for back pain relief. The company recently upgraded its Medical Pillow range with Wheelchair Cushions, Coccyx Cushions, and Lumbar Cushions, featuring the state-of-the-art LiquiCell technology.
Today, Ergo21 announced that the company has upgraded its popular category of medical cushions for sitting with the addition of different types of lumbar support and neck support cushions, which are an effective solution for people with neck and back pains. With this move, the company is aiming at capturing the booming healthcare industry by catering to the demands of people struggling with neck pain and back pain issues. The company’s medical pillow for back pain is soft, padded, and versatile; it features a unique LiquiCell technology that makes use of four water-filled membranes to enhance the comfort level.
Talking about the growth prospects in the healthcare domain, Mr Steve Gambhir, President and Product Designer, Ergo21 comfort seat cushion said, “Chronic neck pain and back pain affect your everyday life and directly influence productivity at work. Our medical seat cushions for chairs are ergonomically designed to offer support to your sit bones and provide relief from back pain even if you sit for long hours.”
Ergo21 wheelchair cushions, coccyx cushions, and lumbar cushions are suitable for people with health issues, such as sciatica, hip pain, degenerative discs, lower back pain, numbness, fatigue, etc. All these health conditions arise due to improper posture or injuries that put a strain on the tailbone. Whether a patient is recovering from surgery or spending their time in a wheelchair, medical cushions for sitting are a necessity.
Mr Steve threw light on the importance of good quality lumbar back pillows and wheelchair cushions. He said, “It is of utmost importance to make sure that the person in a wheelchair is comfortable as s/he would be spending most of their day in the chair. Our team of experts have been doing intensive research on the requirements of a good quality cushion, which is at par with the conventional wedge cushion for wheelchairs.”
Ergo21 is constantly expanding its product range with unique and practical lumbar support cushions that are a step ahead of wedge pillow for wheelchairs. Mr Gambhir said, “We are overwhelmed with the feedback from users. We’ve been constantly getting queries about bed wedge cushions and wheelchair cushions. To cater to their needs, we thought of upgrading the product categories by including wheelchair cushions, coccyx cushions, and lumbar cushions in the medical pillows category.”
The constantly increasing number of back pain and neck pain issues among people reiterate the importance of good quality medical cushions. Realizing the sensitivity of the issue, Ergo21’s product development team came up with the state-of-the-art LiquiCell technology, which ensures that the person is sitting comfortably on the chair for hours without feeling any pain.
Explaining the different aspects of medical pillow for back pain, he added, “These cushions have multiple applications and user-friendly features. These are made using a micro stretchable fabric that takes off pressure from the thigh muscles and prevents skin tearing. The non-slip base makes it suitable for wheelchairs and mobility scooters. The LiquiCell technology in the cushions improves blood flow and circulation.
The company’s wheelchair cushions, coccyx cushions, and lumbar cushions have received a tremendous response from people. To offer the best deal to the customers, Ergo21’s medical pillows category includes all these cushions together so that people can choose the best medical seat cushions for chairs as per their requirements.
About LiquiCell Technology
The technology uses a combination of low-viscosity fluids, which are strategically placed on pressure points. The flow of the liquid controls the soft tissue compression and reduces the shear stress and skin friction. This reduces the perpendicular pressure and offers support to your sit bones. The Ergo21 Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion features four hand-stitched water membranes, which makes sitting comfortable for hours as it lets your body glide by reducing friction. Every LiquiCell pad is lightweight, pliable, and contains urethane membranes sealed in low viscosity liquid. These membranes distribute the pressure and make it easy to sit for a prolonged period of time. A local US foundry provided Ergo21 with a specific density open cell foam that is meant to absorb road vibrations without being uncomfortable for the sitting muscles. Then, a specially designed LiquiCell Membrane is applied on top to enhance blood flow while safeguarding delicate skin tissues from deterioration.
About Ergo21
Dedicated to offering smart solutions to counteract the health issues related to lower back pain, Ergo21 is a leading name in the industry. With an exhaustive range of lumbar support cushions, including wheelchair cushion, original cushions, sports cushions, coccyx cushions, lumbar cushions, travel cushions, mesh chair set cushions and more, the company has 500+ five-star reviews on Amazon. The company is planning to expand its product line with LiquiCell-filled bicycle seats, shoe insoles, and pillow cases.
MattB
5.0 out of 5 stars Minor Miracle?
Reviewed in the United States on August 3, 2019
Crossposted to all 3 items. Well, here's a story of a minor miracle. I drove across the country -- nearly 3000 miles in 4 days. By the end of it, I had a pinched nerve which caused constant pain, especially while driving the car, and excruciating when getting out of the car -- shooting pains all up and down my left leg. Since I live in a rural area where nothing is in walking distance, this was putting a serious crimp in my life -- I'd grit my teeth and venture out to get essential groceries, but otherwise I was pretty much housebound.
I bought the ERGO21 Lumbar Support Cushion for the back and the Sports Cushion for the seat, and the incredibly responsive owner of the company, Steve Gambhir, also sent me the Lumbar Roll, which came 2 days after the rest. The two cushions immediately alleviated the pain of driving -- I could now drive comfortably.
Steve Gambhir
ERGO21
+1 949-975-8219
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Which Ergo21 Seat Cushion should I buy… Is the Best