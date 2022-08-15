Call to include youths in decision making platforms.

The International Youth Day celebrated today calls for inclusion of young people in decision making platforms.

The International Youth Day which falls annually on August 12 is purposely to raise awareness on issues affecting young people and to celebrate achievements of young people.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs Dr Cedrick Alependava when speaking at an event to mark the day today in Honiara said this year’s theme “Inter- generational Solidarity”: Creating a World for All Ages emphasis the need for people of all ages, young and old alike, to join forces to build a better world for all.

Dr Alependava reiterated the call by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to integrate and involve young people into decision-making mechanisms at the local, national and international level including the need to support gender equality and expanded opportunities for young people to participate in civic and political life.

He said more efforts and actions are needed in Inter – generational or across all generations, ultimately to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and these bonds of Intergeneration is very essential for all youth globally.

He added Intergenerational Solidarity and close partnership by all stakeholders is

needed to address challenges of COVID-19, climate change, conflicts riots, poverty, violence against women & girls, inequality and discrimination.

PS Alependava said some factors which often prevent partnership and close collaboration are ageism, bias, inequality, violence and discrimination.

“Unless ageism, biasness, inequality, violence and all forms of discriminations are addressed in this Intergenerational Solidarity part way we will still experiencing them.

Let us join hands across all generations to break down barriers, and work as one to achieve a more equitable, just and inclusive world for all people,” he said.

PS Alependava also congratulated the six youth champions who received recognition and wards today for their contributions towards youth and community work in the country.

The Solomon Islands National Youth Policy 2017-2030 exemplifies the government’s commitment to prioritise and address the aspirations and wellbeing of the youths of Solomon Islands through six priority policy outcomes; Educational Empowerment, Economic Empowerment, Health & Wellbeing; Sustainable Development; Leadership, Governance, Peace Building, Social Inclusion and Citizenship; and

Evidence-based Approaches, Access to Information and Provincial Implementation Strategies.

The Policy’s Priority outcome five on Leadership, Governance, Peace Building, Social Inclusion and Citizenship seeks to empower youths as agents of positive change, participating in leadership, decision making and governance mechanisms including traditional leadership and governance at all levels including household, village, community, provincial and national levels; and to contribute to long-term social harmony and cohesion, peace and security, gender equality, equal opportunity and national unity that leaves no one behind.

The Ministry of Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs supports the Honiara City Council Youth Division to commemorate the event while other provincial youth offices will host their programs at later dates. Meanwhile other organizations have also organized awareness raising activities for young people throughout the week.

MWYCFA PRESS