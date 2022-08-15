GREEN INITIATIVE LAUNCHED AT KGVI SECONDARY SCHOOL

On the 10th of August, the Ministry of Environment Climate Change Disaster Management and Meteorology (MECDM) through the Climate Change Division with the KGVI Secondary School officially launched its Green Initiative program. Present at the launching of the Initiative was the Permanent Secretary Dr. Melchior Mataki, Deputy Secretary Cooperate (DSC) Mr. Karl Kuper, Acting Director of the Climate Change Division Mr, Thaddeus Siota and his staff, and staff and students of KGVI School.

The Green Initiative Program started last year in 2021 with the objectives to educate and raise awareness of students on; climate change, promote nature-based solutions, climate change mitigation, waste management, and environmentally sound landscaping within KGVI School.

Delivering his remarks, Permanent Secretary Dr. Melchior Mataki highlighted the importance of having such initiatives in the country, not just for climate change but for all environmental activities. He also acknowledged KGVI for taking the lead to establish the Greenish Club. The Greenish Club is led by students and supported by teachers. The Club has prepared its club logo, constructed a Green house and developed a Green Guide for the school and the Greenish Club. The collaboration with KGVI was also part of MECDM’s contribution to preparations for the South Pacific Games given that KGVI will also accommodate athletes, and is also very close to the venue of the games.

The Principal of KGVI Dr. Lionel Cliff Kakai responded by echoing the points made by PS and acknowledged MECDM with appreciation for choosing KGVI as the pilot School for such initiatives in the country and welcomes any other support from the Ministry in line with the School’s Green Guide.

To mark the event PS Dr. Melchior Mataki and the School Principal Dr. Lionel Cliff Kakai along with KGVI school Greenish Club President cut the ribbon to signify the launching.

The launching ceremony also included the handing over of landscaping equipment to the KGVI School along with a Green house and planting of two palm trees to initiate the school’s tree planting programme. The Green Initiative is funded by the Solomon Islands Government through the Climate Change Division development budget and is the first of its kind for schools in the country.

