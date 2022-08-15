Corrections staff and inmates clean up streets

Saturday, 14 August 2022

Fiji Correction Service personnel and prisoners under their care took to the streets early this morning as part of their biannual civic pride contribution to keep our streets and our environment clean. “Keep Fiji Clean is the simple message to all our citizens; be responsible and do the right thing with your rubbish.”

The Corrections civic pride was carried out along the Navua to Suva Corridor, Nasinu 4-miles to Nakasi corridor, Lomolomo to Natabua Corridor in Lautoka, similarly in selected areas in Ba, Taveuni, Labasa and Levuka.

FCS extends its sincere appreciation to Carpenters Fiji Ltd, Max Value Supermarket for supporting the event by supplying garbage bags.