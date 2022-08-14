The President visits Football Academy

UZBEKISTAN, August 14 - Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the activities of the El Golazo Football Academy at the Metallurg Football Club, in Bekabad.

The school, organized with the support of the foundation of the famous Spanish Club Real Madrid, began its work in October last year.

Stadiums with natural and artificial turf, a fitness room, educational buildings and a hostel have modern conditions. Training is held in accordance with the traditions of Real Madrid. The coaching staff includes three Spanish specialists.

More than 200 children study at the academy. Many want to study here. Therefore, children aged 11 to 17 are accepted here on a competitive basis. Recently, 48 talented children have passed the training camp in Spain.

The Head of the state examined the conditions created at the academy and talked with the children.

“I am pleased to see in what modern conditions you are trained, how your eyes burn”, the President said. – I believe that you will become famous players, champions. Most importantly, you will grow up healthy, you will introduce your children to sports. Our goal is to create such an aspiration among young people.

The Head of the state instructed responsible persons to popularize the experience of this football school.

A sincere conversation took place with representatives of the older generation, sector leaders, mahalla chairmen, hokim assistants, youth leaders and women’s activists of Bekabad. Views were exchanged on the implementation of the new mahallabay (neighborship) system of work, the development of entrepreneurship, employment, poverty reduction, and the solution of citizens’ problems.

Thereupon, the President completed his trip to Bekabad and returned to Tashkent.

Source: UzA