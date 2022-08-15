Submit Release
Caliber Appoints Howard Hill Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Hill will lead the build-out of Caliber's institutional distribution infrastructure, further develop capital formation sources, and oversee its M&A activities.

The breadth of Howard's expertise will be of great value to Caliber as we continue to execute our strategy of expanding access to alternative investments and wealth development opportunities.”
— Chris Loeffler, CEO of Caliber
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CaliberCos Inc., a fully integrated alternative asset manager and investment sponsor, announced that Howard Hill has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. In this role, Hill will lead the ongoing build-out of the company’s institutional distribution infrastructure, further develop multiple sources of capital formation, advise on product development, and oversee Caliber’s M&A activities.

“Howard brings more than three decades of industry experience and knowledge to Caliber,” said Chris Loeffler, CEO of Caliber. “The breadth of his insights and expertise will be of great value to the entire Caliber team as we continue to execute our strategy of expanding access to alternative investments and wealth development opportunities to more qualified investors. Howard’s deep relationships across the industry will also help us to accelerate our plans for growth and expansion.”

Hill has worked in financial services for 35 years covering nearly every facet of the industry, including insurance, registered investment advisors (RIAs), real estate, private equity and venture capital. He brings significant experience in capital formation and M&A. Hill previously held several positions at GE Capital, and also served as Vice President at Genworth Financial, Vice President of Business Development at Nationwide Financial, and Vice President of Business Development, Institutional Services at LPL Financial. Most recently, he worked with several RIAs. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas Christian University.

Hill stated, “I chose Caliber after following the Company and its leadership for many years. I continue to be impressed with Caliber’s vision to build a middle-market focused alternative asset manager that can deliver the investment products that most of the registered investment advisors I interact with are seeking for their clients.”

Hill resides in Scottsdale, Ariz., with his wife and daughter and is an active member of the Scottsdale community.

About Caliber
Caliber – the Wealth Development Company – is a middle-market alternative asset manager and fund sponsor with approximately $2 billion in assets under management and assets under development. The Company sponsors private funds and private syndications. It conducts substantially all business through CaliberCos Inc., a vertically integrated asset manager delivering services which include investment formation and management, real estate development, construction management, acquisitions and sales. Caliber delivers a full suite of alternative investments to an $11 trillion investor market that includes high net worth individuals, qualified investors, family offices, registered investment advisors, broker-dealers, and institutions. Caliber’s middle-market specialty allows the Company to compete with agility and speed in an evolving arena for alternative investments. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

CONTACTS:
Caliber:
Victoria Rotondo
+1 480-295-7600
victoria.rotondo@caliberco.com

Media Relations:
Kelly McAndrew
Financial Profiles
+1 203-613-1552
KMcAndrew@finprofiles.com

