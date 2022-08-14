PHILIPPINES, August 14 - Press Release

August 14, 2022 Jinggoy commends PH's big medal haul in ASEAN Para Games FOR achieving another milestone for the country, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada filed a resolution seeking a Senate commendation for the Philippine contingent in the recently concluded ASEAN Para Games for hauling 104 medals exceeding the previous best in the 2009 edition. "The perseverance, discipline, commitment to excellence, and sportsmanship they have shown during the regional meet and throughout the period of their preparation and training are exemplary values and attributes that the younger generation and all Filipinos could emulate," Estrada said in Senate Resolution No. 110. "Their remarkable accomplishments and success in the international sports stage brought honor and pride to the nation, hence deserving of commendation and recognition from the Senate," he added. While majority of the 144 para-athletes who participated in the 11th ASEAN Para Games held in Surakarta, Indonesia competed for the first time, Estrada said they delivered impressive performances in their respective fields. At the conclusion of the regional sports fest, which was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philippines ranked fifth overall, with 28 gold, 30 silver and 46 bronze medals - the country's biggest medal haul in the history of the ASEAN Para Games. The country's best record of 74 medals - 24 gold, 24 silver and 26 bronze - was during the 2009 edition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The ASEAN Para Games is a biennial multi-sport event for athletes with physical disabilities in Southeast Asia. The 11th edition was held from July 30 to August 6, 2022 and was participated in by 1,648 athletes and 661 officials from 11 countries across the region. The Solo 2022 Para Games featured 14 sports namely: archery, athletics, badminton, blind judo, boccia, cerebral palsy football, chess, goalball, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming, table tennis, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair tennis. "For a triumphant campaign and for delivering the country's best performance in the biennial regional games, these athletes deserve a commendation from the Senate. We have every reason to be proud of them," Estrada said. Jinggoy, pinapurihan ang mga atleta na humakot ng medalya sa 11th ASEAN Para Games NAGHAIN si Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada ng resolusyon para bigyan papuri ng Senado ang mga kumatawan sa bansa sa katatapos na ASEAN Para Games kung saan nakahakot ng 104 na medalya ang mga Pilipinong atleta. Hinigitan nila ang 74 na medalyang inuwi ng mga lumahok noong 2009 edition. "Ang tiyaga, disiplina, pagpursige sa pagiging mahusay at sportsmanship na ipinakita nila sa regional meet at sa buong panahon ng kanilang paghahanda at pagsasanay ay pagpapatunay ng pagkakaroon nila ng exemplary values at katangian na maaaring tularan ng mga nakababatang henerasyon at ng lahat ng Pilipino," sabi ni Estrada sa kanyang inihain na Senate Resolution No. 110. "Ang kanilang kahanga-hangang mga nagawa at tagumpay sa pandaigdigang palakasan ay nagdala ng karangalan sa bansa kaya't karapat-dapat lamang na papurihan at bigyan sila ng pagkilala ng Senado," dagdag pa ng mambabatas. Kahit na karamihan sa 144 na para athlete delegation sa 11th ASEAN Para Games na ginanap sa Surakarta, Indonesia ay lumahok sa unang pagkakataon, nagawa nilang makapagbigay ng kahanga-hangang performance sa nasabing palaro. Sa pagtatapos ng regional sports fest na dalawang beses na ipinagpaliban dahil sa pandemyang dulot ng COVID-19, nasa panglima sa pangkahalatan ang Pilipinas matapos na makakuha ng 26 ginto, 30 pilak at 46 na tansong medalya. Ito ang pinakamalaking paghakot ng medalya ng bansa sa kasaysayan ng Para Games. Naitala noong 2009 edition sa Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia ang pinakamahusay na record ng bansa kung saan nakakuha ang Pilipinas ng 24 na ginto, 24 pilak at 26 na tansong medalya. Ang ASEAN Para Games ay isang biennial multi-sport event para sa mga atletang may pisikal na kapansanan sa Southeast Asia. Ang ika-11 na edisyon na ginanap noong Hulyo 30 hanggang Agosto 6, 2022 ay nilakuhan ng 1,648 na mga atleta at 661 na mga opisyal mula sa 11 bansa sa buong rehiyon. Ang Solo 2022 Para Games ay nagtampok ng 14 na sports tulad ng archery, athletics, badminton, blind judo, boccia, cerebral palsy football, chess, goalball, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming, table tennis, wheelchair basketball at wheelchair tennis. "Nararapat na papurihan ng Senado ang mga atleta dahil naging matagumpay ang kanilang kampanya at nakapaghatid sila ng pinakamahusay na performance para sa bansa sa biennial regional games. Dapat lamang na ipagmalaki natin sila," ani Estrada.