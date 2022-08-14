Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2004486

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Seth Boudreau                            

STATION:   St. Albans                  

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/14/2022 at 1233 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Highland Ave. Richford

 

NAME: Kenneth Cameron

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 14, 2022 at 1233 hours, Vermont State Police recieved call pertaining to a missing person. Family members indicated that he was last seen on Highland Ave. in Richford on August 13, 2022 at 1500 hours. Kenneth is white male with a slim build, approximately 5’8’’ and 135lbs. Anyone with information about the location of Kenneth is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802 524 5993 or use https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

Sergeant Mike Filipek

Patrol Commander, St. Albans

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax:  (802) 527-1150

Michael.filipek@vermont.gov

 

 

 

