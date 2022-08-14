St. Albans Barracks / Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A2004486

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 08/14/2022 at 1233 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Highland Ave. Richford

NAME: Kenneth Cameron

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 14, 2022 at 1233 hours, Vermont State Police recieved call pertaining to a missing person. Family members indicated that he was last seen on Highland Ave. in Richford on August 13, 2022 at 1500 hours. Kenneth is white male with a slim build, approximately 5’8’’ and 135lbs. Anyone with information about the location of Kenneth is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802 524 5993 or use https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

