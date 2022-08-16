ISSIP Congratulates Co-Founder Jim Spohrer on Release of ‘Service in the AI Era’
Jim is my favorite example of a T-shaped innovator...In this new book, Jim and his coauthors envision the future of service..., and introduce the ‘X+AI’ vision as a target for our times.”SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP), the global membership organization advancing Service Innovation to better serve business, society and humanity, congratulates our co-founder and board director Jim Spohrer, for this week’s early release of ‘Service in the AI Era: Science, Logic and Architecture Perspectives.’ Co-authored with Paul P. Maglia, Stephen L. Vargo and Markus Warg, the book challenges all responsible actors – individuals, businesses, universities and governments, to invest wisely, and systematically to up-skill with artificial intelligence (AI) – to achieve improved service for all with human-level AI and digital twins.
— Terri Griffith, ISSIP President
For two decades, Dr. Spohrer has been instrumental in catalyzing and developing ‘service science’ as a discipline and global community, which builds better models to improve win-win interactions and change in business and society: better models of the world, both complex natural and social systems (science), better mental-models in people to improve interactions (logic), better cultural and structural models of organizations to improve change (architecture), and better trusted and responsible AI models.
“Jim is my favorite example of a T-shaped innovator. For decades, he’s connected and supported industry, academia, and government as we invest together in meaningful change. In this new book, Jim and his coauthors envision the future of service from multiple perspectives, and introduce the ‘X+AI’ vision as a target for our times.” stated Terri Griffith, president of ISSIP, and Keith Beedie Chair in Innovation & Entrepreneurship at Simon Fraser University.
Because AI advances will profoundly change peoples’ daily service interactions, the book provides readers with a necessary understanding of service, as the application of resources, including knowledge, for the benefit of another. In minutes, readers can learn about today’s use of early-stage AI for automation and augmentation, and essential elements of service science, service-dominant (S-D) logic, and Service Dominant Architecture (SDA).
About ‘Service in the AI Era: Science, Logic and Architecture Perspectives
Now available on Amazon, readers have several opportunities to hear directly from Jim Spohrer on this important topic, at the following industry events supported by ISSIP:
August 25, 2022, Jim Spohrer will share insights and dialogue with the leadership team of UC Santa Cruz, Silicon Valley in Santa Clara, CA, and soon to be scheduled will be a talk within the ISSIP Weekly Speaker Series for ISSIP members to directly engage in the conversation. (Jim Spohrer and Haluk Demirkan co-lead ISSIP’s Business Expert Press (BEP) partnership, which supports ISSIP members in authoring and publishing their works.).
Jim Spohrer and Markus Warg are among keynote speakers at the 5th Global Conference on Creating Value September 2-4, 2022 in Kanazawa, Japan hosted (hybrid format) by the Creating Value Alliance & Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology & Kobe University.
October 26-28, 2022 in Rome, Italy - IEEE International Conference on Metrology for Extended Reality, Artificial Intelligence and Neural Engineering. Jim Spohrer will deliver a keynote talk that explores the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Intelligence Augmentation (IA). First, a roadmap for solving AI is proposed. Second, an approach to measuring IA is suggested. Finally, the importance of trust, purpose, and human values are examined as "reality" is extended for populations of evolving responsible entities learning to invest systematically in becoming better future versions of themselves.
A US National Academy of Engineering event as well as others are also being planned and more information will appear in blogs on the ISSIP website and reported on in the monthly ISSIP Newsletter, which is free to all individuals who register on the ISSIP website.
About ISSIP
The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals, (pronounced ‘I Zip’) is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit membership association, for individuals and institutions, on a mission to advance people-centered, data intensive, value co-creation for the benefit of people, business and society. Founded in 2012 by a small cadre of thought leaders from universities, and industry innovators IBM, Cisco and HP, ISSIP collaborates with world-leading foundations, including Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST), National Science Foundation (NSF), and more than 200 universities in 42 countries. ISSIP is recognized for the value of its regular Discovery Summits, Ambassador collaborations with other organizations and the prestigious, annual ISSIP Excellence and Distinguished Service Awards in Service Innovation of benefit to innovation, to business and to society. For more, please go to www.issip.org.
