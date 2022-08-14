Law Firm’s Efforts Lead to Johnson & Johnson Pulling the Cord on Talc Baby Powder Worldwide

J&J knew for decades that its Johnson’s Baby Powder contained asbestos and may cause deadly cancers like ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

Chris Tisi, a shareholder with Levin Papantonio Rafferty, serves as co-chair of the Plaintiffs’ Discovery for Johnson & Johnson Talcum Powder/Ovarian Cancer (MDL No. 2738), litigating on behalf of over 38,000 women who developed ovarian cancer from talc powder products.