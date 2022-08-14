Law Firm’s Efforts Lead to Johnson & Johnson Pulling the Cord on Talc Baby Powder Worldwide
J&J knew for decades that its Johnson’s Baby Powder contained asbestos and may cause deadly cancers like ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.
Chris Tisi, a shareholder with Levin Papantonio Rafferty, serves as co-chair of the Plaintiffs’ Discovery for Johnson & Johnson Talcum Powder/Ovarian Cancer (MDL No. 2738), litigating on behalf of over 38,000 women who developed ovarian cancer from talc powder products.
Attorneys who represent ovarian cancer plaintiffs say the firm will keep fighting to hold J&J accountable for “one of the worst cases of corporate wrongdoing.”
LPR Attorneys Chris Tisi and Cameron Stephenson represent hundreds of ovarian cancer victims who for decades used Johnson & Johnson’s Baby Powder with talc. Tisi is a member of the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee in the national Multi-District Litigation (MDL) and a member representative of the Official Committee of Talc Claimants. He had this to say in response to Johnson & Johnson’s media statement:
"In one of the worst cases of corporate wrongdoing, J&J knew for decades that its Johnson’s Baby Powder contained asbestos and may cause deadly cancers like ovarian cancer and mesothelioma. For over half a century, they sold it and marketed it anyway. We are thrilled that our efforts to hold J&J accountable have finally resulted in this worldwide withdrawal. We will continue to fight as J&J attempts to avoid accountability to cancer victims through a fraudulent misuse of the US Bankruptcy code."
Court of Appeals to Address J&J Bankruptcy Shenanigans
In an attempt to limit its billions of dollars of liability to ovarian cancer and mesothelioma victims, Johnson & Johnson created a shell corporation, called LTL Management, and spun off all of its talc liability to the sham company through a series of contractual agreements. Johnson & Johnson then immediately filed LTL Management for bankruptcy.
The Official Committee of Talc Claimants filed a motion to have the bankruptcy dismissed as a fraudulent filing for an improper purpose. That motion was initially denied. However, the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit is set to take up the matter on appeal on September 19, 2022.
Talc Powder Has Cost J&J Billions of Dollars
The pharmaceutical giant is promoting the decision as “part of a worldwide portfolio assessment.” However, the company pulled its talc-based powder from U.S. and Canadian markets in 2020 in sync with an onslaught of lawsuits from women who claim their regular use of the powder caused them to develop ovarian cancer.
In 2018, a St. Louis jury awarded $4.69 billion to 22 women who sued Johnson & Johnson. The women claimed the company’s talc-based baby powder caused their ovarian cancer when they used it as a part of their daily feminine hygiene routine.
In 2020, Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay more than $100 million to resolve more than 1,000 lawsuits blaming its baby powder for causing cancer.
About Chris Tisi
Christopher V. Tisi is a shareholder with Levin Papantonio Rafferty. For over 30 years, Mr. Tisi has been a nationally recognized trial and appellate lawyer with extensive experience litigating mass tort, pharmaceutical, medical device, and major personal injury cases. In that time, Mr. Tisi has established himself as one of the country's top lawyers, selected by his peers, in The Best Lawyers in America, The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Trial Lawyers, as well as inclusion in the publication The Legal 500. He has been awarded an AV rating by Martindale-Hubbell legal directory, the highest rating for competence and ethics issued by that publication. In 2015 he was inducted as a fellow of the International Society of Barristers.
Currently, Mr. Tisi serves as co-chair of the Plaintiffs’ Discovery for In Re: Johnson & Johnson Talcum Powder Products Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation, MD 2738 (D.N.J.). In this capacity, he is litigating cases on behalf of over 38,000 women who developed ovarian cancer as a result of using talcum powder products.
About Cameron Stephenson
Cameron Stephenson is a shareholder with Levin Papantonio Rafferty. Mr. Stephenson’s current practice is primarily focused in Mass Tort pharmaceutical and medical device litigation. He is actively involved in several pending Multi-District Litigations (MDLs), including Johnson & Johnson Talcum Powder/Ovarian Cancer (MDL No. 2738) and Proton Pump Inhibitor/Kidney Disease (MDL No. 2789).
About Levin Papantonio Rafferty
The Levin Papantonio Rafferty law firm has been representing injured people across the globe since 1955. The firm has gained national recognition as one of the most successful personal injury firms in the world and has been featured on CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox, as well as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Time Magazine, Forbes, and National Law Journal.
Levin Papantonio Rafferty attorneys handle lawsuits throughout the country involving prescription drugs, medical devices, medical malpractice, car accidents, and business litigation. Levin Papantonio Rafferty has earned more than $4 billion in jury verdicts and settlements, litigating against some of the largest corporations in the world.
