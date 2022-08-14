The INS Satpura recruits HeartyyFresh for Indian Grocery Delivery

HeartyyFresh Delivers Indian Grocery to INS Satpura HeartyyFresh Logo

HeartyyFresh – the biggest Indian grocery delivery service in the Bay area delivers its biggest single order to INS Satpura on 75th Indian Independence Day

NEWARK, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India celebrates its 75 years of Independence in a big celebration on 15th August 2022. So when the INS Satpura (#INSSAtpura) docks in San Diego Naval Base as part of RIMPAC 2022 a commemorative worldwide visit to foreign ports, who better to deliver its Indian groceries than HeartyyFresh – the biggest Indian grocery delivery service in the Bay area.

On August 15th, the INS Satpura will be one of 7 ships proudly hoisting the Tricolor across six continents, three oceans, and six different time zones. Other foreign ports include Perth, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, and London.

When HeartyyFresh was reached for Indian Groceries to be delivered to the frigate with 300+ sailors, the team was humbled by the request and took the challenge to deliver its largest single order which had to be delivered out of its current delivery zone, along with the sensitive nature of security involved.

The order was like any Indian household order, just in bigger quantities. The huge list of Indian groceries included Cooking Oils, Basmati Rice, Lentils and Dals, Boost, Hakka noodles, and Maggi – 2-minute noodles and more - enough to make a few ‘Heartyy’ celebratory meals for everyone on board!

Even though some items were in short supply, HeartyyFresh buyers arranged the complete order that the customer wanted. Delivery logistics was the next challenge, with delivery being 600 miles away and into a high-security zone. “The US Navy officials and my delivery team at HeartyyFresh made this challenging order smooth from the beginning,” says Amee Sawhney, logistics in charge.

“For HeartyyFresh, every order is important, but delivering Indian groceries to the INS Satpura for Independence Day makes us truly proud. I salute the team for their dedication and spirit in ensuring every order is delivered with utmost care and attention” said Gunjan Garg, CEO of HeartyyFresh.

“HeartyyFresh currently delivers to the Bay Area, but one day we would love to be able to deliver to all 7 ships!” joked Mr Garg.