RE: RANDOLPH ROAD CLOSURE

Subject: RANDOLPH ROAD CLOSURE

VT ROUTE 12 is CLOSED in the area of Equine Ln due to a CRASH

This incident is expected to last until further

notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive

carefully

Thank you