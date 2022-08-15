ROCKET RACCOON : The DEX on BSC network with a two-type share system
Enjoy profitable yield farming and exchanging with the lowest fees in DeFi space!BRAINTREE, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks an exciting day for the DeFi community around the world as a new scalable decentralized exchange is now up and running - rocketraccoon.us - promising to bring forth unique DeFi services to an industry growing at breakneck speeds in recent years. The Binance Smart Chain-based project currently provides one utility token: ROC, an advanced Automated Market Maker - rocketraccoon.us, and a compelling cross-platform reward scheme, but with its unique take on decentralization and smart contracts, there are many more .
The rocketraccon.us decentralized exchange launched today has four main features: swapping,ifo staking, providing liquidity, and yield farming, all designed so that traders can make further advancements towards maximizing profits while minimizing risks involved in cryptocurrency trade. Rocketraccoon.us is seeking to turn this decentralized platform into a global hub for cryptocurrency traders looking to generate greater profits by investing in innovative DeFi products.
ROC has a relatively low fixed max supply of a billion tokens and operates by means of a well-ordered mechanism for distribution. 100% of the total supply is tightly scheduled in distribution activities across both the rocketraccoon.us ecosystem and their CEX partners' trading platforms within 5 years.
In particular, 48% (480 millions) of ROC tokens are set aside as incentives for trading participants on numerous CEX partners' trading platforms; Yield Farmers on rocketraccoon.us are entitled to 10% of the total ROC supply; the remaining tokens will go toward rewarding Staking Participants. This means at this early stage of development, the ROC token allocation rates are balanced in a way that will encourage and incentivize users' participation on both the rocketraccoon.us DEX platform and its CEX partners' trading platforms.
One of the key partners of rocketraccoon.us expressed: "It's an absolute pleasure to be working with rocketraccoon.us. Rocket Raccoon is the newest success in the world of DeFi - an area of the crypto business that has become the most significant trend of 2022".
The team behind Rocketraccoon.us is making sure they are prepared for anything with an evolving platform and flexibility in mind when it comes to distributing ROC tokens. They also revealed that their token distribution strategy can be very flexible depending on the new user growth rate on Rocketraccoon.us, the demand for ROC tokens across the CEX and DEX sectors, the future crypto market conditions, as well as any major changes in the global DeFi landscape.
With September 2022 fast approaching, the team is working hard on listing the ROC token on PancakeSwap as part of their plan to prove Rocket Raccoon is a transparent and trustworthy project with the potential for major growth in both user base size and market cap value. The team is now also inching closer to fulfilling all its milestones which will culminate into an excellent DeFi protocol for investors.
Name Contract : RocToken
Name Token : Rocket Raccoon
Symbol : ROC
Decimal : 18
Total Supply : 1.000.000.000
Ecosystem : 270.000.000
Pre-sale: 300.000.000
Liquidity : 180.000.000
Staking 100.000.000
Lock Pools
Team Vesting : 100.000.000
Marketing : 50.000.000
