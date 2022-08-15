Socialism 2022 conference tells long-time Progressive Lawyer he's not welcome
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vancouver Lawyer Carey Linde has been pre-emptively cancelled from attending the 2022 SocialismConference.org September 2 – 5 in Chicago at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Pace.
Sean Larson, a member of the organizing team for Socialism 2022 e-mailed Linde Aug 5 to explain why he was not welcome. This was after Linde had bought a ticket to the conference (the standard rate being $150) and booked his stay at the Hyatt.
“We have a zero tolerance policy for demeaning, discriminatory, or harassing behavior or speech at the conference, and given the transphobic language in your email signature we have assessed that you are not in compliance with our code of conduct. We have refunded your ticket and you are not welcome at the Socialism conference.”
Because lawyers in British Columbia are court mandated to declare their pronouns, Linde’s e-mail signature states, “My correct pronouns correspond to my XY chromosomes.”
The Conference will convene over 100 talks, workshops and meetings. The purpose is to discuss the problems facing socialism. The conference features socialist thinkers such as Ruth Wilson Gilmore, Robin D.G. Kelley, David Harvey (Marxist Theorist) and Sophie Lewis, a Feminist Theorist & Author.
Linde replied to Larson, writing “Your website asks attendees to debate current issues on the left. My sole purpose in attending was to determine if there was any recognition and discussion within the socialist movement of the immense damage caused by just such a policy that now excludes an old progressive such as myself and all those I know. What current issue is more relevant than this one? The proof is indeed in your pudding.”
“Those who know Carey know that he is a lifelong progressive on the left,” said a close friend of Linde. He went on to say that “Carey is troubled by seeing the left eat its own with no internal discussion on how to stop it. He was hoping to hear that discussion at the conference.”
Linde looks forward to a vigorous discussion of this critical issue over social media.
