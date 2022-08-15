The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast Recognized by the “Podcast Awards: The People’s Choice”

The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast has over 32 million downloads and is a finalist in the Podcast Awards in Education and Storyteller categories.

Making the slate is a serious accomplishment, with more than 5.1 million listeners having cast nomination votes.”
— Todd Cochrane, CEO Podcast Awards
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast launched in 2019 and currently has 185 published episodes and over 32 million downloads in over 110 countries. And just this week, the “Podcast Awards: The People’s Choice” announced that the podcast made the final slate in two categories—EDUCATION and STORYTELLER/DRAMA.

The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast focuses on providing an education of necessary skills and hard-won business acumen while enhancing the ability to tell or illustrate a good story. It is dedicated to providing writing tips and art advice from Contest judges, winners, bestselling authors, and industry professionals, as well as needed inspiration to the aspiring writer or artist to persevere. Each writer and artist also explains their own personal journey to success. Between all the show’s guests, there is a story that everyone can relate to and be inspired by. The podcast is based on the internationally acclaimed Writers of the Future Contest created by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983.

“I am very honored that the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast was recognized by ‘The Podcast Awards: The People’s Choice,’” stated John Goodwin, President of Galaxy Press and the show host. Contest organizers in making the announcement noted, “Making the slate is a serious accomplishment, with more than 5.1 million listeners having cast nomination votes.” The organizers noted, “Final voting is now taking place with 20,000 of those who voted plus 500 podcasters making the final decision to be announced September 30, International Podcast Day.”

The writing and art podcast is one of several tools made available for aspiring writers and artists by the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests. For nearly four decades—and over 900 writers and artists—L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests have discovered and nurtured a steady stream of new talent who have changed the face of science fiction and fantasy. With entrants from over 175 countries, these Contests have been providing “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged,” as per the mission statement by L. Ron Hubbard in the first volume.

In addition to Contest winners, guests of the podcast have included such industry giants as Craig Alanson (Expeditionary Force series), Orson Scott Card (Ender’s Game), Echo Chernik (Art Nouveau artist), Tom Doherty (Publisher of Tor), Bob Eggleton (winner of 11 Chesley Awards), Larry Elmore (Dragonlance artist), Hugh Howey (Silo), Larry Niven (Ringworld), Tim Powers (On Stranger Tides), Rob Prior (Spawn and Heavy Metal artist), A.G. Riddle (The Atlantis Gene), Robert J. Sawyer (WWW Trilogy), Dean Wesley Smith (Seeders Universe), Brandon Sanderson (Mistborn), Toni Weisskopf (Publisher of Baen Books), and Tom Wood (Tom Wood Fantasy Art).

The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast is available at http://bit.ly/SoundCloudWOTF as well as on all major platforms.

The website, www.writersofthefuture.com, is the hub for the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests and includes the history of each awards event, all Contest judges, and how to enter the Contests. Additionally, the Forum, Blog, and Podcast are easily accessed.

About

Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. It is the United States publisher and distributor for Mr. Hubbard’s complete fiction library, including perennial and New York Times bestsellers such as Battlefield Earth, Mission Earth, Fear, Final Blackout and To the Stars. In 2008, Galaxy Press embarked upon a six-year program to re-publish over 150 short stories and novelettes written by Mr. Hubbard in the 1930s and 1940s, in the form of an 80-volume book and full cast audio drama series. These stories span every genre from western and mystery to fantasy and science fiction. The annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future anthology, featuring new authors selected by a panel of blue ribbon judges, is likewise published by Galaxy Press. Realizing the tremendous wealth of fiction writings and content created by L. Ron Hubbard, the Galaxy Press staff continuously strive to create new product lines, maximize the value of the works and making them available in every format to new audiences.

https://galaxypress.com/

