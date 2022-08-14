Violinist Shiqi Luo Joins Paulus Hook Music Foundation For Children’s Concerts “Midsummer Night’s Dream”
Violinist Shiqi Luo is performing a concert for children at Brighter Bee Academy, Jersey City.(Photo by Zhi Luo)
Violinist Shiqi Luo joined Paulus Hook Music Foundation for a special concert series, “Midsummer Night’s Dream”, to benefit student's of Brighter Bee Academy.JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chinese-born violinist and soloist Shiqi Luo joined Paulus Hook Music Foundation for a double concert series, “Midsummer Night’s Dream”, to benefit students of Brighter Bee Academy on July 16 and August 6, 2022. Through her new partnership with Paulus Hook Music Foundation, Shiqi introduced classical music composers through creative string education. In a relaxed environment, children learned the basics of song’s structure through familiar music of classical, children’s, and musicals...
“As a violinist, I have been taught and nurtured by many excellent teachers along the way, and now I would like to give back what I have learned to the next generation,” said Shiqi. “Music education can develop children's intelligence, and playing an instrument can develop coordination skills and strong will.”
Shiqi Luo is an internationally acclaimed violinist who received professional training from Mr. Wang Baihong, chairman of the Violin Art Committee of the Ningbo Musicians Association, at age 4 and studied with world-famous violinist and educator, Professor Lina Yu. At age 11, she performed “Butterfly Lovers” onstage with violinist Lina Yu, Zhijiong Wang and Mengla Huang at the Shanghai Grand Theatre. Since then, she has performed at the United Nations Summit Health Industry (2018), MusicAlp International Academy Festival in France, Beijing International Music Festival, and with vocalist Ruston Ropac at the Columbia University Concert Hall. As a rising classical music star of Ningbo City, she also performed in concert ---- “Coming Home”. Her music has been praised by the Shanghai Conservatory of Music with the inclusion of her recording of Grieg’s Violin Sonata No. 3 on their 50th-anniversary album and Weekly Radio Concert performances.
Shiqi received a Master Degree and Professional Studies Certificate in Classical Violin Performance under Professors Lucie Robert and Malkin Iscca from Manhattan School of Music.
Ms. Shiqi(Suki) Luo is teaching a violin group class at Brighter Bee Academy in Jersey City.