WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Rakesh Srivastava – Metabolism and Human Diseases

Metabolism is a complex process that regulates several biochemical reactions and involves cells, tissues and organs. Metabolism is essential for maintaining the proper functioning of our body. Altered metabolism can negatively influence our biological function. It is the balance of two processes which include catabolism and anabolism. During catabolism, large biological molecules are broken down into smaller ones. On the other hand, anabolism refers to a process where energy is consumed to build new cells for body, and also storing energy. Dr. Rakesh Srivastava says that metabolic disorders can be caused by several factors such as genetics, and organ dysfunction and mitochondrial dysfunction.

Common Metabolic disorders are diabetes (Type 1 Diabetes-T1DM, Type 2 Diabetes-T2DM, and Gestational Diabetes), Gaucher’s Disease, Hemochromatosis, Phenylketonuria (PKU), and Mitochondrial Disorders.

Common Symptoms of metabolic disorders are stomach pain, tiredness, muscle weakness, weight gain or loss, nausea or vomiting, changes in skin color, developmental problems, and reduced appetite.

Dr. Srivastava Rakesh has been studying the role of mitochondria in cellular processes such as apoptosis, energy production, and glycolysis. The metabolism of cancer cells significantly differs from that of healthy normal cells. Cancer cells are addicted to high levels of glucose consumption. Although this shift provides a growth advantage to cancer cells; interfering with these processes might be a powerful way to prevent tumor growth. Dr. Srivastava’s group has discovered that Riluzole regulates pancreatic cancer cell metabolism and inhibits pancreatic cancer growth (Scientific Reports 2022,12:11062).
Newly identified severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) dysregulates antiviral signaling, cell metabolism and immune response. Viral genes and proteins alter host metabolic network to support viral biogenesis and propagation. Metabolisms of glucose, cholesterol, and lipid are mainly involved in viral lifecycle. SARS-CoV-2 infection remodels host cell metabolism, resulting in modulation of viral biogenesis and replication. Therefore, enhanced understanding of SARS-CoV-2-induced metabolic reprogramming is likely to accelerate drug development effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Rakesh Srivastava (Ph.D., MBA) is the President and CEO of GLAX Health LLC. He has been working in the field of drug development, immunology, therapeutics, metabolism, nutrition, obesity, diabetes, cancer and neurodegenerative disorders. He also specializes in finance, investment, general management, human resources, and strategic planning. His publications have been cited more than 28,000 times with an h-index of 82, making him an exceptional scientist and entrepreneur.


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

